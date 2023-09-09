Prince Harry Reportedly Mourned the Late Queen Elizabeth Alongside Two Other Members of the Royal Family

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking at Prince Harry’s schedule, we knew that he would be in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 7, and would be in Germany for the kickoff of the Invictus Games on September 9. But what about September 8? That day, of course, is particularly important because it marked the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death at 96 years old. How would Prince Harry honor this? It has been the question on many a royal follower’s mind this past week.

Well, now we know. But first, it's important to know where his father and brother were, as both were outside of London: His father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camilla, are still at Balmoral in Scotland, where, The Mirror reports, the King appeared emotional as he and Camilla went to church at Crathie Kirk for a private service of prayer and reflection. In particular Charles—wearing a traditional Scottish kilt—“looked visibly moved” as the car carrying him and Camilla left Crathie Kirk to head back to Balmoral Castle. Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Catherine were in Wales at a memorial service honoring Her late Majesty.

(Image credit: amygiles0188 on X/Twitter)

Harry honored the day by visiting Queen Elizabeth’s burial site at Windsor Castle, St. George’s Chapel, which is coincidentally where he married Meghan Markle five years ago. (She did not make the trip to the U.K., but is expected to join Harry in Germany for the Invictus Games early this week.) The Telegraph shared a photo of Harry walking out of the chapel toward a waiting car. The late Queen—along with her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, are all buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel; her sister, Princess Margaret, was cremated, and she is interred there as well.

The night before his visit to Windsor, Harry attended the WellChild Awards, an organization he has been patron of for over 15 years; he was due to speak at the same event on September 8, 2022, but of course had to cancel because of the events of the day.

Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards on September 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year, as my grandmother passed away,” Harry told the crowd Thursday night, per People . “As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.” He also revealed, per The Sun , that Meghan was “very upset” not to be with him, and per The Mirror , told the crowd “I’ll try not to get choked up this evening.”



Page Six reports that Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—both of whom Harry is close to, and who sat with him at his father’s Coronation last May—made the visit to the Queen’s burial site with him. Queen Elizabeth was “especially important [to Harry],” a friend said to People; of Harry’s close relationship with his grandmother, royal biographer Robert Hardman said Harry had “his own rapport” with her, per People .

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello reports that Harry is believed to have “left Windsor and directly headed to the airport, where he caught a British Airways flight” to Germany. Meghan is due in later this week, with a spokesperson for the Sussexes telling People “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

People reports that Harry “is not expected to cross paths with his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William, during his visit to England,” yet all hope is not lost—royal commentator Elizabeth Holmes told Access “As I understand it, Harry’s relationship with this father is improving, albeit slowly.” A source close to the royal household speaking to People said “I’m sure [the King] misses him. Harry is entertaining, warm, and very loving as well. And they had a great relationship.” The source added “[The Queen] managed to navigate these choppy waters, and that’s why she was always admired and loved—because she got the family through. [Charles] will have to show that he can do that.”

The King “leans toward the compassionate rather than the disciplinarian style of family leadership,” Hardman told the outlet, implying hope for the future. As for William and Harry, a source who knows both brothers said the public drama “has quieted down a bit,” per People.

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry will turn 39 on September 15, the day before this year’s Invictus Games come to a close.