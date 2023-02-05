Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying Something Totally New with Next Netflix Project

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next project with Netflix—the couple inked a multimillion-dollar deal in 2020 to produce content for the streaming giant—expect a right turn from their docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Sun reports that, for their next offering, it won’t be dramatic and based in reality, but rather “heavily scripted” and lighthearted. And, a friend of the Sussexes says, it won’t be about them this time: “They’ve had enough of being in the spotlight for now,” the friend says.

Other than Harry’s Heart of Invictus, which follows competitors as they prepare for the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games and is scheduled for release this summer, the Sussexes plan to make “fun” content including romcoms and feelgood shows, an insider says. All of the content will have a “heavy focus on fictional scripted content,” a source tells The Daily Telegraph .

Harry and Meghan are set to be executive producers on these shows, and both have expressed their enjoyment of lighthearted romcoms: Harry previously revealed he used to binge the sitcom Friends, and Meghan said she has watched the movie When Harry Met Sally “a million times.”

It’s unknown as of yet when the Sussexes’ new “fun” content will hit the streaming service.

Harry & Meghan, the six-part, Liz Garbus-directed docuseries, was the couple’s first offering for Netflix and was released last December. It followed the cancellation of Meghan’s animated series, Pearl, which was cancelled in May 2022.

We can’t wait to see what’s up their sleeves!