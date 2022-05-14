Prince Harry Misses the Cambridges’ Three Kids Now That He’s in the U.S.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but remember when Prince William and Prince Harry were best friends? And Kate was the sister Harry never had? And Harry, who desperately wanted to be a father himself, proudly took on the mantle of the fun uncle for the Cambridge kids?

Life has evolved, and now Harry is a proud papa to Archie, 3, and Lili, who will soon turn a year old on June 4. But he’s still considered an adored uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and The Daily Express reports that the Duke of Sussex misses the Cambridge children—Charlotte in particular—as Harry is “extremely fond” of her.

“Prince Harry misses Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children very much since he is settling in California,” says Christina Garibaldi, cohost of the podcast “Royally Us,” an offshoot of Us Weekly. “A source told us in the latest issue, they said they’re [the Cambridge children] extremely fond of him [Harry].”

And, just as Harry has a particular closeness with Charlotte, the admiration is seemingly mutual, as the princess “views Harry, very much, as one of her role models,” Garibaldi says. Harry and Charlotte share the special, albeit complicated, bond of being the “spare,” the second born child born after the heir to the throne.

“Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards,” Garibaldi says. “At the very least, they’ll call as a family to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and so on.” (Charlotte just turned seven earlier this month, the same week that Archie turned three.)

Prior to his move to the U.S., Harry lived nearby the Cambridges’ Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. Harry was often around and gifted his niece and nephews pretty lavishly—the book Finding Freedom confirms this, reports the Mirror, and the Mirror reports The Sun revealing that Harry bought Louis a first edition of A.A. Milne’s classic Winnie the Pooh for his christening. The cost? Around £8,000. And Louis isn’t the only spoiled one: Harry has reportedly gifted George an electric SUV and Charlotte a tricycle.

We can’t wait to see the Cambridge kids reunite with Uncle Harry in just a few weeks’ time. Wonder what gifts he’ll bring?