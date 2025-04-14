Royal Expert Explains Why Prince George Is Seen Publicly More Often Than Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte wearing navy outfits waving on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their parents standing behind them
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children sometimes make appearances at official royal events. However, just last week, Prince George traveled to Paris with Prince William to watch his favorite soccer team play—Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren't in attendance. According to one royal expert, there's a simple reason why Prince George is seen more often than his younger siblings.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "It is due to age and the fact it is a balance." He continued, "As [Charlotte and Louis] get older, they will be seen at more events."

As for Prince George's boys' trip to Paris with Prince William, Fitzwilliams explained, "Equally, George is obviously very keen [on football] and there is that aspect to it...You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it."

Prince George and Prince William in the audience at the Aston Villa match in Paris on April 9, 2025.

Fitzwilliams also suggested that Prince William's decision to take his eldest son to Paris was "very good for George." The royal expert explained, "It is important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal."

According to Fitzwilliams, the Prince of Wales's boys' trip to Paris is an example of how William's parenting separates him from his father. "Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George," Fitzwilliams noted. "This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament."

Prince William, Prince Louis and Prince George wearing navy suits next to Princess kate in a green coat and Princess Charlotte in a plaid coat on Christmas day 2024

The royal commentator continued, "That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good...An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection."

