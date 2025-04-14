Royal Expert Explains Why Prince George Is Seen Publicly More Often Than Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance."
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children sometimes make appearances at official royal events. However, just last week, Prince George traveled to Paris with Prince William to watch his favorite soccer team play—Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren't in attendance. According to one royal expert, there's a simple reason why Prince George is seen more often than his younger siblings.
Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "It is due to age and the fact it is a balance." He continued, "As [Charlotte and Louis] get older, they will be seen at more events."
As for Prince George's boys' trip to Paris with Prince William, Fitzwilliams explained, "Equally, George is obviously very keen [on football] and there is that aspect to it...You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it."
Fitzwilliams also suggested that Prince William's decision to take his eldest son to Paris was "very good for George." The royal expert explained, "It is important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal."
According to Fitzwilliams, the Prince of Wales's boys' trip to Paris is an example of how William's parenting separates him from his father. "Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George," Fitzwilliams noted. "This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament."
The royal commentator continued, "That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good...An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
