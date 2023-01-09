Prince Harry Is Currently Not Speaking to Brother Prince William and Father King Charles

Speaking to journalist Anderson Cooper in an interview for CBS’ 60 Minutes, Prince Harry revealed that he hasn’t spoken to brother Prince William or father King Charles in “a while.”

Harry appeared on the program to promote his memoir, Spare, which hits shelves on Tuesday. In the interview, Cooper asked the Duke of Sussex “Do you speak to William now? Do you text?” to which Harry responded “Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to—I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

Cooper pressed how long it had been since the brothers had spoken, to which Harry replied “A while.”

“Do you speak to your dad?” Cooper asked. Harry’s response? “We aren’t—we haven’t spoken for quite a while. Um, no, not recently.”

Harry admitted that he doesn’t see himself returning as a full-time working member of the royal family, but, per People , said the rift can be healed, but “the ball is very much in their court.”

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry said. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked.”

“I assume they would say ‘Well, how can we trust you? How do we know that you’re not gonna reveal whatever conversations we have in an interview somewhere?’” Cooper responded.

“This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from our count—my country,” Harry said.

Cooper then said “It’s hard, I think, for anybody to imagine a family dynamic that is so Game of Thrones without dragons.”

Harry then said that, although he doesn’t watch the show, “there’s definitely dragons. And that’s, again, the third party—which is the British press—so, ultimately without the British press as part of this, we would probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family, like a lot are. But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um—and I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”