Prince Harry Being Stripped of His Duke of Sussex Title is Reportedly Being “Discussed at the Highest Level”
A new book says Harry and Meghan Markle would subsequently be known as Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor—not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
From the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor? Apparently, according to Robert Jobson’s new book Our King, stripping Prince Harry’s title is being “discussed at the highest level,” presumably after not just stepping back as a working member of the royal family, but criticizing the royal family on screen (in his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan) and on the page (in his tell-all, Spare).
According to The Mirror, the royal family has apparently discussed at length stripping Harry of his title. Though Harry’s prince title is a birthright and cannot be taken away, the Duke of Sussex title was a gift from Her late Majesty upon his marriage to Meghan in 2018. Mountbatten-Windsor is the familial surname of the royal family.
“It has long been suggested the couple should be stripped of their titles since they quit their duties and uprooted for a new life in California,” the outlet reports.
The late Queen never took action to strip Harry (and, vis a vis, Meghan) of his title, and “King Charles is understood to ‘not be in favor’ of axing Harry’s royal title and has ‘enduring love for his son’ despite having made the decision that Meghan should not accompany Harry to Balmoral when the family gathered after the Queen died,” Jobson writes in his book, out April 13. “The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level. The King is said not to be in favor, but other senior royals are less indulgent. Ultimately, despite Charles’ enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy.”
Though Harry and Meghan maintain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, in 2021 they were stripped of their honorary military appointments and royal patronages by Her late Majesty, with those appointments and patronages later distributed to other working members of the royal family. In addition to keeping the Sussex title, Harry and Meghan are also still afforded the His/Her Royal Highness stylings, though they rarely if ever use it.
The couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, previously went by Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, but when Harry and Meghan announced their prince and princess titles last month, their names changed on the royal family's website to reflect their parents' Sussex titles. They are now referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex in the royal family's official line of succession.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the royal editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.
-
Kim Kardashian is Apparently “A Bit Nervous” to Star in 'American Horror Story' This Summer
She knows it’s the role of a lifetime and is ready to take on the challenge.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles and Her late Majesty Stopped Taking Prince Harry’s Calls After the Sussex Step Back, Royal Author Alleges
Even so, the Queen hoped “her grandson would find peace and happiness.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Allegedly Cursed at King Charles Over Money, New Book Claims
It was a tense phone call after which the father-son relationship has never recovered.
By Rachel Burchfield