When Their Relationship Got Serious In the 2000s, Prince William Set Kate Middleton Up With an Crisis Hotline to Call In Case of Emergency

Occurrences that only happen when you’re dating a prince: The Mirror reports that, when the relationship between Prince William and the then Kate Middleton began to get more and more serious in the aughts, William set Kate up an emergency hotline to call in case of a crisis.
William “was all too aware from the start the kind of pressure a[nd] great deal of attention his partner would receive,” The Mirror writes. “However, even long before social media networks were commonplace, William was deeply concerned about how Kate would be able to manage the scrutiny that comes along with any close association with the royal family, and so quickly set up an emergency hotline for her.”
William and Kate met while first-year students at the University of St. Andrews in 2001; they are believed to have started dating by 2003, after they were roommates for a time while at university. Though there was worldwide attention on their relationship by 2004, after they graduated in 2005 and Kate moved to London, “interest in the long term girlfriend of the future King stepped up a notch, with paparazzi often following her as she went about her day-to-day activities, seeing friends, nipping to the shops, and going to work,” The Mirror reports. Especially after watching his mother, Princess Diana, suffer at the hands of paparazzi and media intrusion, William decided that something had to be done to protect Kate. “William decided to set up an emergency hotline number for Kate to use if she needed assistance, and the calls went directly to a senior Palace aide, Paddy Haverson, his father Charles’ press secretary,” The Mirror continues.
This was confirmed by royal author Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen. “William was aware of the situation and anxious about it,” she explained. “He had seen firsthand how his mother had been harassed by the paparazzi and was determined that Kate not be subjected to the same treatment.”
A Palace source speaking to Nicholl for the book said “We had been introduced to Kate early on, and we were instructed from the outset to give her every support possible. She was obviously the subject of a lot of press interest and intrusion from the paparazzi,” they said. “William said we had a duty of care to her and her family, and so we advised her on how to deal with the cameras. We told her to smile at the photographers so that there would be a better picture. She was given advice on how to manage the media, and we were there to support her if there was a crisis.”
William and Kate will celebrate their thirteenth wedding anniversary later this month, on April 29. They are currently away from the public eye, enjoying time with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their country home, Anmer Hall, as the kids are all on Easter break from Lambrook School until next week.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Here Come the Spring 2025 Bridal Trends
Straight from Bridal Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Growing Up As a Child Actor
“You never figure it all out.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Fierce Red Carpet Persona Doesn't Reflect Who She Really Is At Her Core
She treats celebrity like a part she’d play in a film or television project.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Feel “Intense Anxiety” at the Prospect of Taking the Throne, Tina Brown Says
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis earlier this year put William and Kate “in frightening proximity” to becoming King and Queen, according to Brown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Is “Doing Her Best to Join in Outdoor Life” as She Remains with Her Immediate Family at Their Country Home, Anmer Hall
“It’s a reminder that the Windsors are mortals like the rest of us.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is In “Quite a Painful Place” Because of Comments about Princess Kate in ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Harry is likely coming to grips with having “written stuff that can’t be retracted” in the bestselling memoir.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Finally Apologizes to Kate Middleton After Fueling Conspiracy Theories About Her
Cohen was quite vocal about the Princess of Wales prior to her March 22 video announcement that she is battling cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Was Reportedly the Primary Beneficiary of This Late Royal’s Massive Fortune, and Received More Than Prince William for a Very Logical Reason
The amount of money at stake is steep.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Report: Kensington Palace Rushed the Release of Princess Kate’s Video Announcement About Her Cancer Diagnosis Because of Fears of a Leak About Her Condition
Kate released the brave message on Friday, March 22, just as her kids went on Easter break from school.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Has One Major Regret in the Way He Parented Prince William and Prince Harry
“Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published