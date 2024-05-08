Prince William Has a Monday Morning Ritual He Swears By That Makes Him Feel Like He “Can Take On Anything and Anyone”

This should make us all feel seen—even the future king of England gets the Sunday scaries. To combat the Monday morning blahs, Prince William has a unique counterattack: he starts every week rocking out to AC/DC, The Mirror reports—and one song in particular from the band.

“William has previously said that his favorite way to get going on a Monday morning is to rev himself up by listening to the ‘head-hanging’ AC/DC track ‘Thunderstruck,’” the outlet reports. The Prince of Wales said the single—released by the Australian group in 1990, when William was eight years old—is his “best tonic” to begin a new working week, and said so while speaking on the Apple Fitness+ podcast “Time to Walk.”

William obviously missed his calling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck,’” he said on the show. “It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

He added “I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

Forever seeking Louis energy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of dancing, William said his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have all inherited his love of music, and that mornings inside Adelaide Cottage—which he shares with George, Charlotte, Louis, and, of course, the Princess of Wales—include a battle between the kids to play their favorite songs. Charlotte loves the Shakira hit “Waka Waka,” and William said “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

No doubt that Charlotte's playlist is great. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William still carries memories of his own childhood related to music, specifically Tina Turner’s 1989 cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “The Best,” which William said he still listens to often. “In a touching moment, he said the song reminds him of a ‘real family moment’ driving to school with his mum, [Princess] Diana, and his brother Prince Harry,” The Mirror writes.

A little nostalgic today for the days of yesteryear. (Image credit: Getty Images)