Royal Source Says Any Reconciliation Between Prince William and Prince Harry Will Be a “Slow Build” After “Deep Betrayal”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Britain, but that doesn't mean they'll be stopping by Forest Lodge for tea with Prince William and Princess Kate anytime soon. The Prince of Wales and his younger brother haven't spoken in several years, and a source close to William and Kate has told People magazine that a reconciliation will take some time.
“They are watching this space. It’s private—they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly,” the insider said. Adding that the Waleses are avoiding a "knee-jerk reaction" to Harry and Meghan's move, the source added that any thawing between the brothers “will be a slow build. There is a deep sense of betrayal.”
In 2025, the Duke of Sussex told the BBC that he was willing to put the past behind. “I would love reconciliation with my family," he said. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.” Whether Prince William feels the same remains to be seen.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.