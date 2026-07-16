Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship Is Still “So Broken” Despite King Charles Reunion, Says Insider

Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met with grandfather King Charles for the first in four years this month—but when it comes to reuniting with their uncle, Prince William, it seems that’s not in the cards just yet.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. earlier this month to meet with charities close to his heart and take part in events related to the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England next July. Along with his much-discussed security squabbles, there was a back-and-forth narrative of whether or not he’d be bringing wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5—and if they’d see King Charles at all.

Ultimately, his wife and children joined Prince Harry briefly at the end of his trip and spent time with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, The King’s country estate. No photos or details have been released from their meeting, which happened on July 10, the same day the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

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Prince Harry took part in a goat yoga session with Scotty's, a charity for bereaved military children, the day after his reunion with King Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their last joint engagement on September 10, 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, when it comes to Prince William, sources close to the Royal Family say there was never a chance of him attending the get-together with Harry.

A source close to both William and Harry told People that Charles and Diana’s sons continue to be estranged. “I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest,” the source said of the tension between the brothers. “But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”

Another insider added that Harry and William’s relationship is “so broken.”

The brothers were last seen engaging with each other in public in September 2022, when Harry and William did a joint walkabout with Meghan and Kate to meet fans who had gathered outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death.