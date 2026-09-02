This Casually Cool Shoe Trend Is the It Girl Secret to Styling Tank Tops This Fall

As much as I adore fall fashion, with its moody color palette and cozy sweaters, I can't ditch my summer staples for cold-weather counterparts just yet. My solution? A shoe trend that's autumnal enough to transform my well-loved tank top from a summer to fall fixture. The look isn't as unconventional as it seems: It already earned Dakota Johnson's endorsement.
Despite the heatwaves in our zip codes, Johnson and I started September in the same tank-and-flats formula, down to the seasonal sheen on our ballerinas. The Materialists actor wore a white square-neck top with baggy black bottoms, a leather tote bag, and slipper-style ballet flats from The Row. Her sleeveless shirt seems to be the Leset Nando Tank she wore with jeans and high-vamp flats in late July.
Leset
Nando Square Neck Tank
The velvet finish of the bow-topped ballerinas helped Johnson switch to fall-tested textures. You may recognize their elasticized sidewalls from some of her late-spring looks: Back in April, the $850 slippers joined the A-lister's black Agolde denim and barn jacket by The Row for a stroll around New York City.
See? Not only did the cool-girl combination play a part in celebrities' warm-weather wardrobes, but it's also sticking around for another season. I'll be living in ballet flats and tanks for the foreseeable future, but what about you? Once October rolls around, maybe we can consider switching to cardigans. For now, stick to the season-defying styles below.
Shop Tank Tops and Ballet Flats Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Free People
We the Free Ballad Reversible Tank
Sasha Therese
Pippa Reversible Tank
Quince
Organic Cotton Micro-Rib Scoop Neck Tank in Soft White
Tommy Hilfiger
Pointelle Tank Top
Boden
Ribbed Racer Vest-White
Vince
Dany Velvet Flat
Menina Step
Amelie Cap-Toe Leather Ballet Flat
Neous
Beid Velvet Ballet Flats
Reformation
Calista Flat
Michael Kors
Bri Ruched Leather Ballet Flat
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.