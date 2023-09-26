Prince William and Prince Harry Rift: "Happy Families Are Not a Game That Everyone Can Play," Says Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In January, Prince Harry still seemed hopeful for a reconciliation with brother Prince William amid their years-long royal rift.
But eight months later, things between the estranged brothers are looking worse than ever, and a once conciliatory Princess Kate seems to have all but given up on facilitating a reunion. At least, that's how royal expert Jennie Bond sees it.
"When you come from a happy, united family—as Catherine does—it’s incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged," Bond told OK!.
"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral."
Then, Bond delivered the following zinger: "There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play." Oooof, that doesn't sound good.
"Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future," Bond concluded. "They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives."
Both the Sussexes and the Waleses are reportedly feeling hurt by one another's actions, and if you've ever been in a fight with a loved one, you'll know it's important not to take sides: Both subjective perspectives feel real to the people concerned.
To simplify a clearly very complicated situation, Harry is hurt that William didn't protect him and his wife Meghan Markle while they were working royals, and William is upset with Harry for leaving the U.K. and publicly revealing details of his and William's differences over the years.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Pierce Brosnan Gave His Wife Keely 60 Roses for Her 60th Birthday
These two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance
The power this woman has...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Rented Out an Entire Restaurant for Taylor Swift and His Team Post-Football Game
Grand gesture alert!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Having a U.K. Home Base "Isn't Overly Helpful," Source Says
I can see that.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Snapped King Charles' Olive Branch in Half," Says Commentator
Eek.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Literally Face the Same Woe as Every Other Parent
They may be royalty, but kids are kids.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Turned Down King Charles’ Invitation to Join Him at Balmoral
“For Harry, this was a missed opportunity.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Appears More Confident Than Prince William When on Appearances Without the Other, Body Language Expert Says
It’s the same pattern with King Charles and Queen Camilla, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
From a Run in Central Park to a Rat Running Past Him, Prince William Got a Taste of the True NYC Experience
He was in town for just 48 hours.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Had a Very, Very Awkward First Date
Yikes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
On Solo NYC Visit, Prince William Showed a “Deeper Confidence”—and Proof That He’s a New Type of Royal
An expert said he appeared “in awe of the U.S.” while stateside.
By Rachel Burchfield