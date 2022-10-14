Princess Kate Wants to "Heal the Rift" Between Princes Harry and William, With Help From Meghan Markle

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Those among us who had hoped for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and their wives following the Queen's death were sorely disappointed.
Sure, there were some efforts made to integrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in official events (and even private peace offerings), but rumors of a growing rift—or at the very least a stalemate—have been going strong ever since.
But one upcoming event presents an ideal opportunity for a truce: the Prince and Princess of Wales' scheduled trip to the Sussexes' home country of the United States in December, when they will be attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
"Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," a source tells Us Weekly.
According to this source, Kate's wish for a reconciliation is inspired by what the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana "would’ve wanted."
Of course, it's not like the Sussexes will be right next door: They obviously live across the country in Southern California, but Boston is still closer than England, and it's not like the Montecito-based couple is averse to traveling.
"[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash," the insider adds.
It's not the first time Princess Kate has been reported to actively be trying to bridge the gap between her husband William and the brother he was once so close to.
Royal expert Angela Levin previously told Marie Claire that the then-Duchess of Cambridge had done her best to bring the brothers together on the day of Prince Philip's funeral.
"She has tried to act as a bridge between William and Harry," Levin said. "There was [a] very bad feeling between H and W when H came over for the funeral of Prince Philip. Catherine started talking to H as they left the chapel. William joined her and she slowed down and let the two talk. I don’t think either of them would have made the first move to speak to each other."
Let's hope the Princess of Wales can help William and Harry rebuild their relationship once and for all.
Iris Goldsztajn
