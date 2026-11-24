The Sunwas first to report the news, confirming that Norfolk Police had been investigating “suspicious activity” at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home, located on The King’s Sandringham estate.
“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night,” a statement from police read. “Police were called just before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address.”
Police continued that officers were called “and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area” before two men were arrested.
The future King and Queen were at Forest Lodge, their home in Windsor, at the time, and a royal source told Page Six that William and Kate found the incident "terrifying" and "couldn't believe" what had happened.
Queen Elizabeth gave Anmer Hall to William and Kate as a wedding gift in 2011, and although they only use the property for weekend and holiday breaks now, they lived at Anmer full time between 2015 and 2017.
Per Norfolk police, the suspects remain in custody.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.