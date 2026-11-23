While Sunrise on the Reaping, released in theaters on November 20,is the sixth Hunger Gamesfilm to hit the big screen, the newest Suzanne Collins adaptation marks costume designer Bina Daigeler's first. Not only did Daigeler feel the pressure "to get it right so that [fans] recognize it as a whole franchise that comes together," but she also had to do it at lightning speed. Daigeler "jumped in to help out" just a few weeks before filming began. "My timeline was very, very short," Daigeler tells Marie Claire.
The “huge project” called for Daigeler to dress 48 tributes—twice the number of previous films—and Hollywood favorites like Elle Fanning and Glenn Close, as well as newcomers like McKenna Grace. Good thing Daigeler is "used to" working fast. It helped that she had also previously worked with some of the cast members, including Fanning on 2026's Rosebush Pruning.
Despite entering The Hunger Games universe at the eleventh hour, Daigeler did as much research as possible to "treat the franchise and huge fan community with respect," she says. Given that the story is a prequel to the popular 2012-2015 films, she needed the fashion to feel familiar enough for audiences to say, "'Yes, that is the world.'"
After reading the script and the 2025 novel by the same name, she created mood boards for the main characters and the 12 districts using "rich and juicy" shades, cinematic silhouettes, and '60s and '70s prints.
For the over-the-top costumes of Effie Trinket (Fanning), all of which were custom-made to embody her "unique style," Daigeler drew inspiration from Twiggy and archival Vivienne Westwood attire. She also looked at Elizabeth Banks's Effie from the films set in later years. "It had to match what we know of [older] Effie Trinket," she says. "[Fanning's character is] younger, so she doesn't have such a developed style." Instead, Daigeler wanted to portray her as "young, fresh, and a little more free-spirited."
"The first thing I do, when I have something in mind, I [search for] fabrics: For me, fabrics, it's my big passion." With polka-dot, checkered, and floral swatches at the ready, Daigeler put herself in Effie's experimental shoes, playing with pops of color and mismatched patterns. She wanted fans to wonder, "'How did she come up with these ideas?'"
Since Fanning's Effie doesn't become the escort for District 12 until the end of the prequel, meaning she is years away from hosting reapings, her silhouettes aren't as extravagant and avant-garde as her older self.
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Still, Daigeler paid tribute to the Effie Trinket that audiences know and (hate to) love. In 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Effie wears a structured mini dress from McQueen Spring 2011 and a headpiece featuring life-size monarch butterflies. Daigeler sourced winged, crystal-covered butterflies for Fanning's earrings, necklaces, and statement headpieces. Rather than pull runway pieces, she procured vintage designs from Portobello Road Market in London and Etsy.
"I just wanted you to see [that] Effie is really young, fresh, and not so stiff and corseted as the Capitol is. Then, in the montage at the end of the movie, you can see she is [growing] slowly into the [older] Effie," she says, referencing the high-collared, leopard-print suit she debuts at her first reaping as an escort. "There [her style] is getting much more stiff and dressed up and elegant."
While most of the characters are new additions to The Hunger Games film family, including Grace's Maysilee and Whitney Peak's Lenore Dove, a Jennifer Lawrence cameo required Daigeler to rewatch the four original films. The last time we saw Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2, she wore a floral, butter yellow dress with short sleeves and a button-down bodice.
"I just tried to think [about] who she would be in this moment," she says, adding that she imagined Katniss as "more mature, but still a very emotional [and] strong person." Daigeler stayed true to the same shade and print with a vintage shift-style dress, one of the several secondhand options she pulled for Law to pick from. "Nobody knows Katniss as well as Jennifer, so I wanted to give her the opportunity [to] really play around [until she could say], "'I think this feels really Katniss.'"
In the epilogue scene, the camera settles on the top half of Lawrence's look, cutting the "interesting" apron-style shape, fringed skirt, and corded belt out of the frame. To bring out the "cozy" side of Katniss that "has empathy for other people," the designer added an earthy brown cardigan. "But on the other side, she also wears boots and is strong and grounded."
"There were so many rich characters," says Daigeler. "It was a really juicy movie for costume design." Here's hoping Collins writes another Hunger Games book, Lionsgate secures the movie rights, and director Francis Lawrence hires Daigeler to create even juicier costumes.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.