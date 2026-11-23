As a royal editor, I'm always searching for the best deals on what Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and the rest of the family are wearing, but when it comes to Black Friday, my shopping powers go into overdrive. If you're hoping to get the royal look for less, there's no better time of year to grab a steal on Princess Kate's favorite earrings or Meghan Markle's beloved skincare, and this year, multiple accessory brands are offering up some solid sales.
Three of my personal favorite handbag brands are running major Black Friday discounts, with Strathberry, DeMellier and Aspinal of London's sales already in full swing.
Whether you're looking for one of the Princess of Wales's exact bags, like her beloved Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair style, or just want to carry a brand with the royal stamp of approval, you'll save up to 50 percent off select items at Aspinal.
It-girl label DeMellier London is 20 percent off sitewide for Black Friday, with multiple royal-loved styles in stock, like the Small Hudson bag that Princess Kate just carried in Mumbai last week. Although hers is a custom bordeaux shade made from rice straw, you can find the same style in a range of leather colors.
And last but not least, there's plenty of discounts on Longchamp's Le Pliage bags at Nordstrom Rack this Cyber Week—whether you're giving one as a gift or replacing your own tote bag, this is one royal must-have for holiday travel.
DeMellier
The Small Hudson | Mocha Suede
Kate owns DeMellier's Small Hudson in two different colors, and there's a good reason why. This bag might look small, but it holds a surprising amount, and I toted mine all around England this summer stuffed with a portable fan, makeup, and everything else under the sun.
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair Bag
Yes, it's an investment, but you'll have this classic bag forever. While I own a pale blue version of one of Princess Kate's favorite styles and she's carried black and lilac, I'm loving this merlot shade for fall and winter.
DeMellier
Nano Montreal
The Princess of Wales has carried DeMellier's Nano Montreal in deep toffee and a no-longer available navy, and at 20 percent off, there's no better time to try out this sleek style for yourself.
Strathberry
Mosaic Nano
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall have all been spotted with Strathberry's Mosaic Nano bag, and although Kate's vanilla shade is currently out of stock, Sophie and Zara have both carried an adorable straw version.
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
Nothing says airline carryon like a Longchamp Pliage bag, and Princess Kate has been using hers for decades. These easy, roomy nylon totes can take a beating and will hold up for years while also managing to look just a bit more stylish than your old Vera Bradley duffel from college.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.