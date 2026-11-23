Princess Kate is opening up about her cancer journey in a new documentary titled Heal, with the upcoming program focusing on the Princess of Wales taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge this summer. James Middleton was by his sister's side as she climbed the three tallest mountains in the U.K. in 24 hours, and he also showed his support for the future Queen on social media alongside a less expected member of the Royal Family.
Kensington Palace shared a trailer for Heal on Instagram Saturday, November 21, with everyone from fans to Kate’s former assistant and stylist, Natasha Archer, adding their support in the comments.
James, who asked his sister about “ringing the bell” following her cancer treatment in the trailer, left a sweet commented for Kate, writing, “So beautiful in every way ⛰️❤️.”
Although the Wales family isn't known to be as close to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they are to cousins Zara and Mike Tindall, Edo left a touching string of emojis in the comment section, writing, “❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹."
In Heal, the Princess of Wales not only takes on the National Three Peaks challenge, but "reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.