The Waleses just wrapped up a trip to India to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, and one former Earthshot winner impressed them so much that William had their product installed at Forest Lodge. Through the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales awards £1 million ($1.3 million) to five innovative environmental projects each year, and even though environmental tech company Matter didn’t win its 2025 category, William decided to have its microplastic filters in his home.
CEO Adam Root told People about his visit to the future King’s home, telling the magazine, “We installed filters in his house.” He noted that the Prince of Wales “was adamant he wasn’t going to take a discount” and paid full price for the filters, which remove plastic particles from washing machines.
Root said that his team was “behind the washing machine, pulling things apart” at Forest Lodge when they got a visit from none other than the Prince of Wales, who was “there in his socks having a cup of tea.”
“It was a very special moment,” the CEO said. “It was a real moment.”
Speaking of Prince William's passion for the environment, Root added, “It’s really clear that he has this stewardship; he really cares about this—it isn’t a short-term thing. He genuinely cares about this."
Along with Forest Lodge, Root told the media outlet that his company has sold filters "to nine palaces, with plans to install them in Buckingham Palace."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.