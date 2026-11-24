Princess Kate has been dressing herself (and her kids) in Boden ever since she married into the Royal Family, so it was no surprise when she debuted a pair of office-appropriate loafers earlier this year. The future Queen has paired the British brand’s Nya loafers with two different blazers as she’s carried out her royal work, and now the classic shoe is 20 percent off in Boden’s Black Friday sale.
The Princess of Wales might be a fan of sky-high heels, but she also knows when a royal event calls for a more sensible shoe. Her loafers were the ideal pick for a Children’s Mental Health Week event at Castle Hill Academy school in February, and she slipped into the croc-print oxblood shoes once again to pitch in at a gardening event with The Forward Trust this September.
While Kate's exact print isn't available, you'll find a similar chocolate suede pair, or try on the style in smooth black, green, brown or tan leather.
For those who walk on the wilder side, a fun silver metallic pair of loafers will dress up your basic trousers for the holiday season, or you could go with my personal favorite: red tartan loafers with an embellished crown.
With up to 40 percent off sitewide, Kate’s loafers aren’t the only royally-approved deal to find at Boden. From festive sweaters to New Year's Eve-ready dresses and cozy coats, it's the best time of the year to refresh your winter wardrobe (or, of course, get a start on your holiday shopping).
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.