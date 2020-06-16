Prince William spoke about mental health in sport in two new video calls, discussing the subject with a range of sport stars.

He revealed a new room of Anmer Hall, the country home he shares with Kate Middleton and their three children.

The decor is surprisingly bold, with forest green walls, dark wooden furnishings, and large, gold-framed paintings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home, Anmer Hall, has been on display like never before during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the Cambridges conduct their royal engagements indoors over Zoom. As Hello! notes, the couple have opted for fairly staid decor in most of the rooms they've revealed, with walls painted cream, white, and sage green and wall hangings kept small and subtle.

In two recent video calls discussing mental health in sport, however, William spoke from a previously unseen room, with significantly bolder decor. A stark contrast to other rooms in Anmer Hall, the walls are painted a deep forest green, while the furnishings are dark wood and a grand, gold-framed painting hangs on the wall.

William spoke first to members of Arsenal soccer club about mental health in sport, including players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Héctor Bellerín, before discussing the subject with a broad range of British sporting legends, among them soccer player Alex Scott and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

"Through the Heads Up campaign, the football community has come together to do its part in driving lasting change by encouraging people to open up about their mental wellbeing, at the same time as embedding a mentally healthy culture across the sport," William said, as the Independent reports. "I believe that there is more we can do collectively to ensure this is replicated across all of sport."

"We have a unique opportunity to use the tragedy of the pandemic to bring about positive change," the Duke of Cambridge continued. "As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental wellbeing of our sportspeople and fans."

