Prince William Had an Unexpected Reaction to Some Terrifying News About His Country House, Anmer Hall

Prince William and Princess Kate might live in a palatial Windsor home, Forest Lodge, but when they want to get away, the Wales family heads up to Norfolk to their country house, Anmer Hall. The historic property was built in 1802 and sits on King Charles’s Sandringham estate, making it the perfect location for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to spend the Christmas holidays and half-term breaks. Anmer, however, is rumored to be home to a resident ghost.
Paranormal historian Richard Felix told Hello! magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast” that after Queen Elizabeth gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate as a wedding present, they discovered a spooky secret about the property.
“Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost,” Felix said, explaining that the spirit “of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason” is said to wander the mansion.
“Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice,” the historian continued. “And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall.”
Although it’s unclear how the Princess of Wales feels about their ghost, Prince William was apparently unbothered. Felix said that upon learning of the ghost, the Prince of Wales said, “No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?”
The Wales family aren't the only royals to have a resident ghost in one of their homes. King Charles enjoys spending time at Dumfries House in Scotland, which Felix claimed is haunted by the Marquess of Bath. Queen Camilla felt such a terrifying presence in the home that she refused to return for "a few years."
In a 2018 documentary, Camilla said: “There was definitely a ghost—without a shadow of a doubt. I remember the first time I walked up the steps, got into the hall and I thought, 'I can't go any further.' I literally froze. If my hair could stand on end, it would have done. I remember leaving and thinking I don't want to come back here again and I didn't for a few years."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.