Princess Kate made her return to the Earthshot Prize green carpet on Tuesday, November 17, injecting a dose of Bollywood glam to the event in Mumbai, India.
The Princess of Wales sparkled in a traditional Indian dress known as an anarkali, wearing a red, green and gold design by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The handwoven, vermilion silk georgette anarkali featured long sleeves, a full skirt and a deep v front that showed off her stunning necklace—one of Queen Elizabeth's beloved pieces from the royal collection.
Per Emily Nash of Hello! magazine, Kate's outfit was made from “vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials and honours generations of Indian craftsmanship."
As for Kate's jewelry, she wore Queen Elizabeth's Emerald Tassel Suite, choosing the late Queen's diamond and emerald tassel necklace and a pair of matching drop earrings featuring dazzling diamond knots with cascading fringe and emerald tips.
The late Queen often wore the emeralds for formal events such as state banquets, and unlike other pieces of jewelry in the royal collection, the earrings and necklace are a modern addition, with their first appearance taking place in 1989.
As for Prince William, he made his own Indian fashion statement, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra suit jacket known as a bandghala, with the design featuring hand-embroidered buttons.
The last time Princess Kate attended the Earthshot Prize was in 2022, when she wore a rented neon green gown as the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the annual environmental awards.
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The five 2026 Earthshot Prize winners will be announced during Tuesday's event, which brings together environmental innovators, philanthropists, business leaders, government representatives and global figures from across the worlds of sports, entertainment and culture.
Founded by The Prince of Wales in 2020, The Earthshot Prize seeks to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges, and this is the first time the event is being held in India.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.