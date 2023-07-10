How Prince William and Princess Kate Protect Their Family's Privacy, And What This Means for Their Summer Vacation: Royal Expert

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on summer vacation!

Speculation is rife as to what the Wales children and their royal parents will get up to over the next few weeks: Will they head down to the Isles of Scilly? Will they go abroad? Or will they stay in Windsor and/or at Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the majority of the time?

Whatever they end up doing, don't expect to see photos of them enjoying their summer as a family: Paparazzi know to leave them alone when they are off duty.

"William and Catherine really seem to have nailed a way to satisfy press and public interest in their family life and their children, whilst enjoying a fair bit of privacy," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

"They’ve been very generous in providing pictures over the years of their children as they grow up and we are now seeing all three of them at some public engagements.

"In return, they are not plagued by paparazzi, in this country at least, and the mainstream press respect the boundaries."

This is true almost all the time; however, last year, a video surfaced of Prince William shouting at a photographer who was attempting to take pictures of the family on a bike ride in Norfolk—meaning sometimes these unauthorized photographers unfortunately slip through the cracks.

Also, as Prince Harry's various lawsuits against the tabloid press have made evident, while photographers generally leave the royals alone during their private time, that may not always be the case for reporters.

Anyway, back to the summer vacation thing—here's Bond's suggestion as to what they Wales kids might do with their time off from Lambrook School.

"As for what the three youngsters could be getting up to... there are so many options," she said.

"If they don't go abroad then it will probably be the usual mix of Norfolk and Windsor life, full of outdoor play, sport and various fun activities.

"William and Catherine have had a very busy time with the Coronation and their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales, and probably feel they are due a bit of rest and relaxation … not that [this] is generally much of an option with three young children!"