Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are Officially on Summer Break from School. What Will They Be Up To?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are finished with their studies at Lambrook School for the year and are embarking on their summer holiday. George, Charlotte, and Louis—in addition to being students—also take part in royal duties, now appearing as a trio since Louis started joining George and Charlotte for royal engagements last Christmas. Recently, we saw the Wales three at Easter Sunday, King Charles’ Coronation, and Trooping the Colour—an added element of their lives that most children don’t have to worry about.

The Mirror reports that George, Charlotte, and Louis are off of school until September 6, and will likely take a trip somewhere—though the locale will be kept private, per Prince William and Princess Kate’s wishes to protect their children’s privacy as much as possible. The family of five sometimes travels within the U.K. and sometimes abroad, but, The Mirror reports, “one location that the family has returned to time and time again is Tresco Island, in the Isles of Scilly.”

The island “is the only one of the five islands which is privately owned and is said to boast white sand, turquoise waters, rare birds, and lush flora and fauna,” the outlet writes. “It has even been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean.’”

During their last visit, fellow vacationers described what it was like to run into the Wales family (then the Cambridges) while on holiday: “We hardly noticed at first, as they seemed like a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves,” one said.

When they’re not somewhere tropical, William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis will likely spend a large chunk of time at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

While there, the kids take part in chores, as Kate let slip during a visit to a goat farm in Wales last year. She revealed that George had been responsible for moving animal feed on the estate during his previous half-term break. After William pointed to a robot silage sweeper, Kate told a farmer “That was George’s job at half-term—moving feed.”

Speaking of George, he will have a milestone birthday in just under two weeks—he will turn 10 and hit double digits.

After the chores are done, “it is highly likely that Kate will tap into her love of creative activities and do some baking with her three children,” The Mirror reports. Kate and the kids famously took part in baking just ahead of Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last year, where—in a video shared on social media—the foursome were seen stirring cake mix and decorating cupcakes. Those treats were ultimately served at a street party in Cardiff.

The end of summer last year was incredibly hectic—the family of five moved from Kensington Palace in London out to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, started classes at a new school, and lost the late Queen, all within a week. Hopefully this summer break will be less chaotic, more relaxing, and filled with a tropical vacation, getting their hands dirty, and enjoying some respite.