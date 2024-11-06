Prince William Shares the "Tough Question" Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keep Asking Him—And It Might Surprise You
"My children ask me this regularly."
Kids are just full of questions...ask any parent. And like any children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have some inquiring minds, as their dad, Prince William, shared during his trip to South Africa on Nov. 5.
The Prince of Wales teamed up with "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's 20-year-old son, Robert Irwin—who serves as a global ambassador for William's Earthshot Prize—to visit Cape Town's Signal Hill.
As they experienced the area's natural beauty, zookeeper Irwin couldn't help but wonder about one of William's favorite things. "I have to ask — we’re in South Africa, one of the most amazing countries and continents for wildlife—do you have a favorite African animal?" he asked the prince.
It turns out the inquiry was a familiar one for the dad of three. "It’s a really tough question. My children ask me this regularly," William revealed.
"I think I’m going to have to say the cheetah," the Prince of Wales decided.
Irwin—who works at the Australia Zoo alongside his sister, Bindi, and mom, Terri—is a passionate wildlife warrior, just like his late dad. He declared the cheetah was a "very cool" choice, adding that his favorite was the chameleon, calling them an "unsung hero" of the animal world.
While Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, didn't join their dad for his African trip, Prince William wore a sweet reminder of his kids on his wrist. The Prince of Wales rocked a blue-and-green beaded friendship bracelet reading "PAPA," later revealing that it was a handmade gift from Princess Charlotte.
"Well, this is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," Prince William told journalists on Nov. 6 (via People). "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised that I'd wear it and try not to lose while I was out here."
After the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Prince of Wales will wrap up his trip with several sustainability focused events on Nov. 7. Will there be cheetahs? Watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
