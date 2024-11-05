Prince William Wears a Sweet Tribute to His Kids During South Africa Visit
He's in his dad era.
We all know Prince William is a Swiftie (see: this summer's Eras tour selfie with Taylor in London). And while he shook it off with some serious dance moves during a July Eras tour stop with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the Prince of Wales carried the Swiftie energy to South Africa this week with an adorable friendship bracelet.
The dad of three was dressed for business in a classic navy suit and green floral tie as he took part in a panel discussion for his Earthshot Prize on Nov. 5, but a closer look at his wrist revealed a blue-and-green beaded bracelet that spelled out "PAPA" in white beads with gold lettering. Per Getty Images, the design was made by Princess Charlotte for her dad to wear during the trip. (Insert heart-eye emoji here).
Earlier in the day, he paired his Swift-approved bracelet with a casual khaki jacket and green chinos as he visited Table Mountain National Park with Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, who serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize.
William—who traveled without wife Princess Kate—also showed off the bracelet during several events on Nov. 4 as he played rugby with South African students and met with the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program.
He's not the first royal to wear a homemade friendship bracelet; King Charles sported a colorful string design on his wrist over the summer, as did Prince George in his 11th birthday photo.
Prince William is carrying out engagements in South Africa ahead of his annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Cape Town on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The prize's ambitious goal is to try and repair the planet by 2030 by focusing on five "Earthshots," which are "protect and restore nature," "clean our air," revive our oceans," "build a waste-free world" and "fix our climate." Each year through 2030, a £1 million prize is awarded to a winner in each Earthshot category to help them carry out their project to save the planet.
According to the Earthshot Prize, this year's event is being held in Africa "in acknowledgement of its enormous contribution to enhancing climate action and tackling the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces."
As for Wednesday's ceremony, stay tuned to see if William pairs his bracelet with a tux.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
