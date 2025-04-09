Prince George and Prince William Are on a Boys' Trip to Paris as They Make a Surprise Appearance That's "Really Important" to the Royal Dad

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently on a school break, and while royal watchers have been wondering what the Wales family has been up to, it turns out Prince William and his eldest child escaped for a little father/son time in the City of Light. Passionate Aston Villa FC fans William and George were spotted in the stands during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match on Wednesday, April 9.

Joined by the Prince of Wales's longtime friend Thomas van Straubenzee, the father/son duo are taking in the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa at Parc des Prince stadium. The outing marks 11-year-old Prince George's first public appearance since Christmas 2024.

Ahead of the game, the Prince of Wales gave an interview to TNT Sports, joining football legend Rio Ferdinand to discuss the exciting match in an Instagram Reel. When it was pointed out, “You came with a few mates, is it a bit of a lads tour?" the future King replied with a laugh, “Well I've got my son here as well, I’m on best behavior as well."

Noting that "it's been 43 years" since Aston Villa won the Champions League, the Prince of Wales said it was "important" for him to have his son along for the moment. “I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition," Prince William said. "I hope it’s not 43 years before the next time it happens. I think those memories are really important to create."

Prince George and Prince William were in the stands for the April 9 Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The father/son duo looked nervous as they watched the match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William Aston Villa interview A photo posted by on

Ferdinand inquired if he was "one of those dads" who insists on his kids being fans of his favorite team, but Prince William answered very diplomatically.

"I’m generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I’m a bit biased," he said, adding, "But also they come to games with Villa they’re probably going to support Villa."

As for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte—who have never publicly shared their love for any particular football team—the Prince of Wales said, "I’ve left the other two at home, probably watching tonight, so we’ll wait and see who they support."

"Home" may have been a relative term, as it was exclusively reported by Paris Match on April 9 that the Wales family had taken a ski holiday in France for their school break. The outlet shared exclusive photos of the family outside their villa on April 2 and 3, with the princess wearing a gray and red sweater with the word "Ski" across the front.

Along with discussing his kids, the Prince of Wales jumped into an incredibly astute analysis of Aston Villa's chances during the match, and even Ferdinand was impressed. "Do not go for a punditry job," the former football player joked, adding that the Prince of Wales could give him a run for his money.

Football fans were equally impressed, with one commenter writing, in part, "Mate he's actually got serious ball knowledge" and another adding, "He should work for BT Sport. Man, I was shocked at his analysis."