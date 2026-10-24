Prince William Shares Why He "Was Trying to Move" Away From Travis Kelce During His Viral Taylor Swift Eras Tour Selfie

On October 23, Prince William made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he opened up about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London in 2024. The Prince of Wales famously took selfies with his kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and the singer backstage. But according to William, he wasn't entirely comfortable with Swift's then-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being in the photos, too.
Norton asked Prince William whether he was aware that Swift was about to make her relationship with Kelce Instagram official with their backstage selfie.
"I wasn't until recently," Prince William explained (via the Daily Mail). "I hadn't appreciated the significance, and actually—I was trying to move him out of the photo!"
As well as discussing Earthshot, the royal revealed the career he wanted to pursue when he was a child.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one," Prince William said, per the Telegraph. "And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ—I wasn't very good."
Hopefully Kelce won't be too upset regarding Prince William's revelation about their famous backstage selfie. Either way, it's safe to say that the picture will go down in history.