Prince William Shares Why He "Was Trying to Move" Away From Travis Kelce During His Viral Taylor Swift Eras Tour Selfie

"I hadn't appreciated the significance..."

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Taylor Swift poses for a selfie with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Instagram/@taylorswift)

On October 23, Prince William made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he opened up about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London in 2024. The Prince of Wales famously took selfies with his kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and the singer backstage. But according to William, he wasn't entirely comfortable with Swift's then-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being in the photos, too.

Norton asked Prince William whether he was aware that Swift was about to make her relationship with Kelce Instagram official with their backstage selfie.

"I wasn't until recently," Prince William explained (via the Daily Mail). "I hadn't appreciated the significance, and actually—I was trying to move him out of the photo!"

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The Prince of Wales continued, "Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn't work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children!"

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Ultimately, the sweet photo became an important moment in history for Swifties, as the singer decided to make her relationship Instagram official.

For his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, William was accompanied by Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett, and Hannah Waddingham.

As well as discussing Earthshot, the royal revealed the career he wanted to pursue when he was a child.

"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one," Prince William said, per the Telegraph. "And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ—I wasn't very good."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Taylor Swift attend the Winter Whites Gala In Aid Of Centrepoint on November 26, 2013 in London, England.

"I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children!"

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hopefully Kelce won't be too upset regarding Prince William's revelation about their famous backstage selfie. Either way, it's safe to say that the picture will go down in history.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.