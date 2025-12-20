It was recently reported that Prince George would "soon" be following in dad Prince William's footsteps by embarking on a Princess Diana-inspired charity visit. On Saturday, December 20 that prediction came true as 12-year-old George accompanied his father to The Passage, a charity close to both William and Diana's hearts, to complete the next step of his "kingship" training.

Princess Kate and Prince William's official accounts shared footage from the visit to The Passage online. The caption for their YouTube video explained, "The Prince of Wales and Prince George visit The Passage in Victoria [in London] to support preparations for its annual Christmas lunch."

The caption continued, "This marked the first time Prince William has taken Prince George to The Passage, a place that holds deep personal significance for him."

Elaborating on why the charity remains so important to the Prince of Wales, the caption noted, "It was here that his mother, Diana...brought Prince William when he was 11 years old, an experience that helped inspire the prince's lifelong commitment to tackling homelessness."

In the video footage, Prince George could be seen aiding Prince William in preparing Christmas dinner and donned an apron to organize meals for unhoused recipients. The young prince also helped to decorate a Christmas tree at the venue, and added place settings to a table ahead of serving dinner.

A source recently told told the Mail on Sunday that William has been eager to show George his charitable work with unhoused charities. The source noted that the Prince of Wales "talks to George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness a lot."

The source continued, "He's keen to take George to a homeless shelter soon to meet some of the brilliant people who inspired him to create Homewards, and the people who will ultimately be supported by it."

It's safe to say that Prince George's work at The Passage would have made his late grandmother, Princess Diana, extremely proud.