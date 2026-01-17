Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025, and fans of the couple are understandably excited for the future wedding. However, a new report has claimed that Swift is actually worried about the "life-altering" decision her fiancé will soon be forced to make.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kelce is reportedly weighing up his future as an NFL player, after the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the competition and won't make it to the Super Bowl.

A source told the outlet, "Travis is a bit defeated right now." The source continued, "He is used to still be playing, and he is missing not being on the field, which might bode well for his fans and the Chiefs if he decides to play another year."

Now, Kelce is left with the heavy decision regarding whether or not he will retire, or return to play in the NFL for another year. "Travis will make the Chiefs well aware of his future plans by early March [2026]," a source told the publication.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, "We will know a few weeks after the Super Bowl if he will be returning or not. That is his timeline that he has set to make a decision to play one more year or not."

Per a source, the "Shake It Off" singer is apparently trying to support her partner following his NFL loss. "Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans," an "insider" told the Daily Mail.

The source further explained, "She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told the Daily Mail that Kelce isn't handing the "stressful and life-altering" decision of whether or not to retire from football very well. "Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship," a source claimed.

The source suggested that, following much mutual success, Kelce has a much more difficult period ahead of him. "Travis hasn't been in this position before where he is staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision," the insider alleged.

Importantly, Swift "doesn't want the stress of planning their wedding to 'come between them,'" the publication explained. "She is focusing on positivity right now, but she wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy."