As a theater kid-turned-Swiftie, I've always wondered what rehearsal shoes Taylor Swift wore during the Eras Tour prep. Did she go the Capezio ballet slipper route, or break in her Christian Louboutin boots early? On November 13, a new trailer for her The End of an Era docuseries revealed rare Adidas sneakers made the cut.

Swift surprised her fans with another sneak peek a month before the six-episode series starts streaming on Disney+. The minute-long teaser instantly went viral, mainly for Travis Kelce moments, her designer costumes, and a cleaning cart close-up (IYKYK). But my Easter egg-trained eyes were drawn to her practice shoes, courtesy of Adidas. Swift styled her dance-proof loungewear with the Classics Superstar sneakers (how fitting). Her $120 mango colorway debuted in a 2022 collaboration with Kith, but now, the same slim trainers retail for upwards of $330.

The white sneakers—decorated with gray stripes, rubber toe boxes, and Life of a Showgirl orange heels—were the perfect pick for a pop star on the go. Flat soles made them as smooth and pirouette-proof as ballet slippers, without subtracting any style points. Plus, once rehearsal wrapped, the singer didn't have to change shoes to continue on with her day.

It's rare to see an Adidas-clad Swift in the wild, but during rehearsals, she's loyal to the celebrity-beloved brand. For instance, last year, she brought the "Bejeweled" and "I Can Do This With a Broken Heart" music videos to life while wearing the Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Savage Trail Sneakers, another rare pair on her shelves.

Similar to the Superstars, the Beyoncé-approved Ivytopias are tricky to track down, though they occasionally sell secondhand for $137. Curved, texturized soles set them apart from other Adidas sneakers. In early 2024, Swift took them for a street style spin, alongside an Adidas zebra-print fleece.

Sure, Swift's Superstars may be Eras Tour-friendly, but a world tour isn't required to pull them off. In fact, fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla says similar styles are "on the feet of every cool girl I know." So, if you've ever wanted to twin with Swift, now's your chance.

