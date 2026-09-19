Why Prince William Told One Royal Fan, "Stop, You'll Make Me Blush," After They Shouted a Flirty Compliment in Front of Princess Kate

On September 17, Prince William and Princess Kate made their very first joint visit to Scotland's Isle of Bute. As usual, the Prince and Princess of Wales charmed just about everyone they met during the trip. And according to one report, a royal fan was particularly taken with Prince William and became a little flirty with the royal.
As reported by the Daily Mail, one video of Prince William, which was captured by a royal fan during the visit, revealed an especially cute moment. Per the outlet, one royal fan was overheard telling Prince William, "You're fit," a very British compliment suggesting they found the future King to be pretty handsome indeed.
In response, Prince William told the fan, "Stop, you'll make me blush." With wife Princess Kate nearby, this was likely quite a funny interaction for the Prince of Wales.
Meanwhile, another royal fan told the prince that he was very "cheeky" when they met him as a child. William replied, "With my mother? That was a long time ago." He also noted, "You have to pick and choose [being cheeky] when you're 44!"
During their visit, Kate and William met with members of a community group that keeps the beaches clean called Beachwatch Bute.
One group member told Hello! magazine that they offered Princess Kate a pair of gloves to wear while picking up trash from the beach. "She said, 'Actually, I do this all the time,'" the individual told the outlet.
According to the group member, Princess Kate seemed to be "a bit hesitant" about using a litter picker tool, and instead "was in there just picking everything up and saying, 'I'll get that one.'"
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Still, it seems likely that Prince William's flirty exchange was the most memorable moment during the couple's Isle of Bute trip.