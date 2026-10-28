Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William's "Very Understandable" Recollection of Their First Meeting

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Prince William recalled the famous selfie from June 2024, when he and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, met the Grammy winner backstage at her Eras Tour concert in London.
The photo turned out to act as the hard launch for Kelce and Swift’s relationship on Instagram. However, the Prince of Wales was completely unaware of that at the time. William jokingly admitted, “I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance—and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo.
The tight end saw how the photo could have ended up aging badly. He explained, “I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn’t her husband yet. You know? We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever. Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good.”
The football player’s brother and co-host Jason Kelce also found it “very understandable.”
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Afterwards, the brothers poked fun by asking their graphics team to edit the picture to royal standards and remove Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star quipped, “I gotta ship that to him. Just send it to Buckingham Palace. You think it’ll get to him?”