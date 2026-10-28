Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William's "Very Understandable" Recollection of Their First Meeting

No hard feelings from the tight end.

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Travis Kelce and Prince William
Queen Camilla attends the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said in October 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce holds no hard feelings towards Prince William after he shared his candid recollection of their first encounter. After meeting the tight end with Taylor Swift and his children years ago, the Prince of Wales wasn’t so keen to take a group photo, attempting to move Kelce out of the shot. However, little did William know that the picture would go on to capture a moment that meant far more to fans beyond the palace walls.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Prince William recalled the famous selfie from June 2024, when he and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, met the Grammy winner backstage at her Eras Tour concert in London.

The photo turned out to act as the hard launch for Kelce and Swift’s relationship on Instagram. However, the Prince of Wales was completely unaware of that at the time. William jokingly admitted, “I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance—and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo.

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Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte take a photo with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Prince William was trying to move Travis Kelce "out of the photo" with Taylor Swift and his children.

(Image credit: Instagram / Taylor Swift)

“But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in,” he added, “I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

Kelce completely understands Prince William’s hesitancy. On the Wednesday, October 28 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he responded, “I get it, man. I think we all get it.”

Taylor Swift takes a photo with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William.

Taylor Swift takes a photo with the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Instagram / Prince and Princess of Wales)

The tight end saw how the photo could have ended up aging badly. He explained, “I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn’t her husband yet. You know? We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever. Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good.”

The football player’s brother and co-host Jason Kelce also found it “very understandable.”

Afterwards, the brothers poked fun by asking their graphics team to edit the picture to royal standards and remove Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star quipped, “I gotta ship that to him. Just send it to Buckingham Palace. You think it’ll get to him?”

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.