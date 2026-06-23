Prince William and Robert Irwin Continue Their Bromance—And Arrive to Their London Event in a Very Unexpected Way

Prince William’s friendship with Robert Irwin was one of the highlights of Dancing With the Stars last year, and this dynamic duo has reunited once again. The Prince of Wales, who turned 44 on June 21, arrived in eco-friendly style with Irwin for an Earthshot Prize celebration in London on June 23.

While you'd typically see Prince William arrive to royal events in a chauffeured car, he stayed true to the environmental award’s ethos—and London Climate Action Week— by pulling up to London’s Guildhall with Irwin in an electric-powered London bus.

Transport for London is aiming for a 100 percent zero-emission network by 2030, a goal that fits in with the Prince of Wales’s mission to protect the planet. As he noted in a speech at the event, the royal said our "planet does not have time for inch-by-inch change," adding that changes each of us can take, like electric vehicles, all help move the needle.

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Robert Irwin and Prince William arrived in an electric London bus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bus was covered with messaging related to the Earthshot Prize. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in a striped shirt, khaki pants and sneakers, Irwin, 22, beamed as he joined Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly on the second day of London Climate Action Week.

As the son of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, Robert has carried on his father’s mission of wildlife conservation and serves as one of the ambassadors for the future King’s Earthshot Prize. After teaming up with the Prince of Wales for Earthshot events, Irwin had to miss the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony due to his participation on Dancing With the Stars. But Prince William made sure he didn't feel left out, making a surprise video call to Irwin and his dancing partner, Witney Carson, during one episode.

As for Robert, he's kept his bond with the Wales family going by enlisting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to help name a baby kangaroo at Australia Zoo, which he runs with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi.

Prince William is "incredibly fond of the Irwins," a royal insider revealed to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop . "He sees Robert as carrying on his father Steve’s legacy, and that’s something William deeply respects."

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