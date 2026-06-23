Prince William and Robert Irwin Continue Their Bromance—And Arrive to Their London Event in a Very Unexpected Way
The duo once again teamed up ahead of this year's Earthshot Prize.
Prince William’s friendship with Robert Irwin was one of the highlights of Dancing With the Stars last year, and this dynamic duo has reunited once again. The Prince of Wales, who turned 44 on June 21, arrived in eco-friendly style with Irwin for an Earthshot Prize celebration in London on June 23.
While you'd typically see Prince William arrive to royal events in a chauffeured car, he stayed true to the environmental award’s ethos—and London Climate Action Week— by pulling up to London’s Guildhall with Irwin in an electric-powered London bus.
Transport for London is aiming for a 100 percent zero-emission network by 2030, a goal that fits in with the Prince of Wales’s mission to protect the planet. As he noted in a speech at the event, the royal said our "planet does not have time for inch-by-inch change," adding that changes each of us can take, like electric vehicles, all help move the needle.
Dressed in a striped shirt, khaki pants and sneakers, Irwin, 22, beamed as he joined Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly on the second day of London Climate Action Week.
As the son of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, Robert has carried on his father’s mission of wildlife conservation and serves as one of the ambassadors for the future King’s Earthshot Prize. After teaming up with the Prince of Wales for Earthshot events, Irwin had to miss the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony due to his participation on Dancing With the Stars. But Prince William made sure he didn't feel left out, making a surprise video call to Irwin and his dancing partner, Witney Carson, during one episode.
As for Robert, he's kept his bond with the Wales family going by enlisting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to help name a baby kangaroo at Australia Zoo, which he runs with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi.
Prince William is "incredibly fond of the Irwins," a royal insider revealed to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. "He sees Robert as carrying on his father Steve’s legacy, and that’s something William deeply respects."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.