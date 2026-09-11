The Norwegian Royal Family Experiences Another Major Family Death Just Two Days After King Harald’s Funeral

Royal families from around the world gathered in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 9 for King Harald V’s funeral, and just two days later, his 94-year-old sister, Princess Astrid—who attended the moving services for her younger brother—has died.
"His Majesty the King has received with great sadness the news that Princess Astrid has passed away," a statement from the royal court read, with the new King Haakon calling her death a "great loss" for his family.
The princess, who was in a wheelchair at the funeral Wednesday, left a touching note for King Harald on a wreath laid in Oslo Cathedral. It read: "Thank you for everything we've had together. Your Astrid."
She featured in one of the most moving photos the palace released after the king's death, with the image showing Princess Astrid looking out a palace window as a sea of mourners gathered outside to leave tributes to her 89-year-old brother.
“At the age of 22, she had to step into the role of first lady when my grandmother, Crown Princess Märtha, passed away,” King Haakon said, per NRK.
“In her work, Princess Astrid was always particularly concerned with care and inclusion for the most vulnerable in society,” he shared, noting that his aunt “was very loyal and always performed her tasks with commitment, presence and an infectious spirit.”
"We learned a lot from her, and she was not afraid to speak up," King Haakon added.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Astrid was married to Olympic sailor Johan Martin Ferner, who died in 2015, and they shared five children together. The palace has not released funeral details for the late royal at this time.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.