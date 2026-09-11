This is The Close-Up, where the biggest names in entertainment explain the story behind their latest personal style statement.
Between rarely missing a Knicks game during the 2026 NBA Finals and getting married last month to basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods says, “I’m coming off of a really crazy time.” Meaning: She is taking New York Fashion Week as it comes. “Living in New York, it’s kind of just [like] getting dressed up to go in your backyard,” Woods, who moved to NYC from L.A. two years ago, tells Marie Claire. “If I was flying all the way here, I would've already had all my outfits together, but I don't know what I'm wearing this week at all.”
On September 10, Woods found out when she started Fashion Week like a true New Yorker: attending Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2027 runway show. Being the city's royalty right now (a title she earned after her “lucky” bag helped make Knicks history), she could have kicked off the season with any NYFW designer. But since Woods wanted her first Spring 2027 ‘fit to be “an ode to New York,” she chose an “effortless” look from Tommy Hilfiger, a label that sews the city’s Americana-cool aura into every preppy piece. “Tommy has been consistent with their brand since I was born, and so, just finding consistency and also being classic, that's what I'm looking for in my personal style,” she says.
So, when Woods arrived at the pre-NYFW fitting, she let Tommy Hilfiger take the reins. “I walked in…it was the only look on the [wardrobe rack]. I tried it on, it fit perfectly, and I went with it,” she says. “I didn't want to overthink it too much.” Her front row outfit was full of Tommy Hilfiger hallmarks—‘90s-style slim jeans and a vintage-looking raglan tee—but for her personal aesthetic, the espresso leather jacket was the most on-brand addition.
“I think it's about finding your identity within the brand that you're going [to NYFW] with,” she says, reflecting on her styling process for fashion shows. “Obviously, you want to support them and be on-trend with what they dress you in, but also it's about finding little pieces of yourself within the options that they have.”
Since her accessories—pointy burgundy pumps, bug-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and the Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Micro Bag—were on loan from the label, “it's really up to me to have fun with the glam part,” she says. “As long as I’m feeling good about my makeup and hair, then to me, whatever I have on will really radiate and shine.” Woods worried that “too much hair could be overpowering.” So, when it came down to sitting down in the chair, she slicked it back into a half-up look.
While this wasn’t her first time working with the brand—she and her sister, Jodie Woods, attended a NYFW brunch with Tommy Hilfiger in 2023—it was a full-circle moment for the ‘90s baby. “[The brand’s overalls] are something I would always find myself in,” Woods says.
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She says she is drawn to the label’s signature style vocabulary—prep, sportswear, Americana colors—and how they all live together. “I have an alter ego, so there's a side of me that also loves to dress preppy on occasion, [especially] going to the US Open,” she says. “Even when I go golfing, I love just the collared shirts, the skirts, the kind of understated clothes—so I can relate to all of [Tommy Hilfiger’s different identities].”
She didn’t just RSVP to the Spring 2027 showcase as a Tommy Hilfiger loyalist, but as a fellow designer, too. (The model owns Woods by Jordyn, a three-year-old fashion brand.) “Any time anyone throws together a show, I know how much time and effort and work goes into it,” she says, adding that seeing their “vision come to life [helps me feel] inspired to maybe one day have my own show.”
On day one of NYFW, Woods leaned into the Tommy Hilfiger look, but that doesn't mean she won’t dip into her own closet for future outfits. “I have a fall collection coming out [next month], so I definitely want to start wearing it and showcasing it,” she says.
As to whether we’ll see another lucky bag viral moment from her during NYFW? Instead of feeling pressured to give the good luck charm a sister, Woods tries “to focus on the present because I feel like the best things in life aren't forced,” she says. “As an entrepreneur, I would love to be able to create a moment like that again, but it’s not something you can force. It has to just happen.”
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.