The Best Celebrity Outfits at New York Fashion Week 2026 Are Putting on Their Own Runway Show

Getting a head start on Fashion Month VIP attendance, Cult Gaia gave Katie Holmes, Madelyn Cline, and supermodel Iman free rein in the dress code department. While Holmes put comfort first in a slouchy-chic T-shirt and ultra-pleated pants, Cline stacked a leather bomber jacket over matching micro shorts.
Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren hosted its celebrity guests—most of them dripping in rich neutrals—five miles south. Erivo wore a military jacket, Meghann Fahy perfected the Olsen twin-tuck in a turtleneck, and Davis's cashmere-and-leather look delivered the fall inspiration we needed.
Now, with New York Fashion Week shows officially underway, local sidewalks will showcase as many celebrity looks as a Hollywood red carpet. While new artistic director Henry Zankov kicked off Day 1 with his Diane Von Furstenberg debut, A-listers will soon form a line around the block to support fellow fixtures of New York fashion (think: Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and more).
But don't worry, Marie Claire will be your eyes and ears on the ground. Bookmark this page because we'll be waxing poetic about our favorite celebrity outfits at NYFW 2026 until Thom Browne's final bow on Sept. 15.
Martha Stewart and Kelly Rutherford at TWP
Martha Stewart (wearing a camel-colored coat and maxi skirt) and Kelly Rutherford (in a gray sweater set) exchanged collection impressions in the front row at TWP's spring runway show.
Iris Law at Coach
Iris Law's look at the Coach fashion show confirmed it's officially plaid season. She paired autumnal patterned trousers with a sporty shirt and a suede shoulder bag.
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Elle Fanning at Coach
Elle Fanning's leopard-print coat, red leather skirt, and black beret (all from the New York brand's Resort 2027 collection) made her the best-dressed guest at Coach's 85th birthday party.
Storm Reid at Coach
Storm Reid sourced the same Resort 2027 collection from Coach, selecting a multicolored gingham mini dress to match her chestnut Tabby Bag.
Viola Davis at Ralph Lauren
"I absolutely loved it," Viola Davis told USA Today following the Ralph Lauren showcase. Marie Claire editors said the same thing after photos emerged of her cable-knit sleeveless turtleneck, dark brown leather skirt, and matching knee-high boots.
Rachel Brosnahan at Ralph Lauren
Rich chocolatey shades of brown dominated several celebrity looks at the Ralph Lauren show, including Rachel Brosnahan's belted jacket, wool-blend trousers, and top-handle-tote-turned clutch.
Cynthia Erivo at Ralph Lauren
Cynthia Erivo said that "it always feels good" to reunite with Ralph Lauren knitwear. She wore a romantically gothic take on the military jacket trend with flared trousers and a perfectly Parisian beret. Here's hoping the Wicked actor takes it for another spin at Paris Fashion Week.
Elizabeth Debicki at Ralph Lauren
Elizabeth Debicki was one of the few of Ralph Lauren's famous attendees who didn't adhere to a dark romantic dress code. Her monochrome caramel co-ord, with its Oxford shirt, identical suit tie, trench coat, and pleated trousers, stood out on the sidewalk and the front row. The shade and silhouettes looked ready for a dressier in-office day, too.
Meghann Fahy at Ralph Lauren
Meghann Fahy channeled the Olsen twin look by tucking her hair into a black turtleneck. She styled the high-neck top with a knee-length leather coat and brown bottoms. Between the iconic hair hack and the contrasting textures, The White Lotus actor didn't need any accessories.
Ariana DeBose at Ralph Lauren
Ariana DeBose attended her fourth Ralph Lauren fashion show straight, but her sweater dress, leather trench coat, and slouchy knee-high boots were a non-tailored detour from the suits she usually wears in the front row.
Eiza González at Ralph Lauren
Eiza Gonzàlez embraced the equestrian fashion trend the Ralph Lauren Way: by stacking a laced-up corset over a billowy black blouse, form-fitting jeans, and tall leather boots. The low-slung belt was the cherry on top of her outfit's horse-girl-chic cake.
Katie Holmes at Cult Gaia
At Cult Gaia's spring runway show, Katie Holmes proved you don't have to sacrifice comfort at NYFW. She looked effortlessly cool in a shoulder-revealing T-shirt and pleated wide-leg pants.
Madelyn Cline at Cult Gaia
Madelyn Cline joined Cult Gaia's front row with a sultry summer-to-fall shorts trend: black leather briefs. The Outerbanks actor committed to a full leather look with a baggy bomber jacket and matching slingback stilettos.
Iman at Cult Gaia
The way Iman strutted into Cult Gaia's spring showcase, you'd think she was headed straight for the runway. The supermodel delivered major fall outerwear inspiration in a tweed trench coat and the east-west bag trend.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.