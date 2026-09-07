One Royal Will Miss King Harald's Funeral After Being Hospitalized for the Third Time This Year

A statement said they're "in good spirits and progressing well under the circumstances."

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King Charles, And Queen Camilla, And King Harald Attending An Official Dinner At The Royal Palace In Oslo in 2012
(Image credit: POOL - Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

King Harald V of Norway died on August 28 at the age of 89. His state funeral is set to be attended by a plethora of world leaders and royals from across Europe, including Prince William and Princess Anne. However, there's one royal who sadly won't be in attendance at the somber event due to a recurring health issue.

Unfortunately, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II—who formally abdicated in 2024—has been admitted to Copenhagen University Hospital for treatment following the discovery of a blood clot.

The Danish royal household released a statement saying (via Hello! magazine), "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Sunday after feeling unwell."

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Per the statement, "A new blood clot was detected in her hip area, as well as mild dehydration."

The Danish royals also shared, "Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and is progressing well under the circumstances. The royal house will provide further information as soon as there are any updates."

Queen Margrethe sitting in a chair holding a cane and smiling

"Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and is progressing well under the circumstances."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish royal household also confirmed that, "regrettably," Queen Margrethe won't be able to attend King Harald's state funeral.

According to the Daily Mail, Margrethe "underwent an angioplasty, a medical procedure that opens up closed or narrowed blood vessels, after suffering chest pains," earlier this year.

Just weeks after the operation, the queen was readmitted to hospital after it was discovered that she had a "significant accumulation of blood in the hip area following a fall."

Queen Elizabeth and Queen Margrethe standing next to one another and smiling in hats

Queen Margrethe—pictured here with Queen Elizabeth II—won't be attending King Harald's funeral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although King Charles and Queen Camilla won't be in attendance at King Harald's funeral, Prince William and Princess Anne will pay tribute to the Norwegian royal at the event in Oslo on September 9.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.