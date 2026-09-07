One Royal Will Miss King Harald's Funeral After Being Hospitalized for the Third Time This Year

King Harald V of Norway died on August 28 at the age of 89. His state funeral is set to be attended by a plethora of world leaders and royals from across Europe, including Prince William and Princess Anne. However, there's one royal who sadly won't be in attendance at the somber event due to a recurring health issue.
Unfortunately, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II—who formally abdicated in 2024—has been admitted to Copenhagen University Hospital for treatment following the discovery of a blood clot.
The Danish royal household released a statement saying (via Hello! magazine), "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Sunday after feeling unwell."
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Per the statement, "A new blood clot was detected in her hip area, as well as mild dehydration."
The Danish royals also shared, "Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and is progressing well under the circumstances. The royal house will provide further information as soon as there are any updates."
The Danish royal household also confirmed that, "regrettably," Queen Margrethe won't be able to attend King Harald's state funeral.
According to the Daily Mail, Margrethe "underwent an angioplasty, a medical procedure that opens up closed or narrowed blood vessels, after suffering chest pains," earlier this year.
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Just weeks after the operation, the queen was readmitted to hospital after it was discovered that she had a "significant accumulation of blood in the hip area following a fall."
Although King Charles and Queen Camilla won't be in attendance at King Harald's funeral, Prince William and Princess Anne will pay tribute to the Norwegian royal at the event in Oslo on September 9.