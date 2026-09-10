Prince William and Princess Kate Are Taking A “Wait-and-See Approach” To Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK Move

Prince William and Princess Kate are just trying to live a nice, quiet life in the countryside. Splitting their time between Forest Lodge in Windsor and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their days are spent balancing school runs and sports with royal duties. They like to avoid drama and headlines, focusing on their work and their family life. In the midst of their peaceful existence, the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom surely shook things up.
“It was a shock to William and Kate,” a source close to the couple revealed to Us. “They’re still processing it, but their initial surprise has evolved.” While many are hoping that their new close proximity might spark some healing conversations between the two royal brothers, the source cautions that nothing is likely to change right away. “They’re taking a wait-and-see approach.”
“No one’s booking a table for two for William and Harry,” the source joked. Plenty would be happy to see Prince William and Prince Harry reunited, bonding again as brothers, but the rift between them is bigger than ever. “Everyone wants a reunion story, but it’s not something that’s in the cards,” the source said. “If fences do get mended, it will be a slow and private process, and on William’s terms.”
King Charles is reportedly “pleased” that his younger grandchildren now live nearby and “hopes for closer ties to his son.” The source stresses that the King “remains cautious about managing expectations” as everyone gets used to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big change. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely more focused on such a big move, settling their children into their new life in the United Kingdom. Several sources suggest the Sussex family have settled in the idyllic Cotswolds, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet starting at a nearby private school.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.