On Friday, August 28, the Norwegian royal court announced the death of King Harald V of Norway at the age of 89. Having been on the throne since 1991, the Norwegian king had become known as the oldest living European monarch following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. Harald's son, Crown Prince Haakon, will take over and be known as King Haakon.
Harald's state funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 9, with important Royal Family members and dignitaries from across Europe expected to pay tribute at the event. It has now been confirmed that King Charles won't be in attendance at King Harald's funeral. Instead, two royal relatives will take his place and travel to Norway to pay their respects.
Prince William will represent his father at Harald's funeral, Hello! magazine has confirmed. The Prince of Wales will attend the event alongside his aunt, Princess Anne, who "is due to appear in a personal capacity as the godmother of King Haakon," the outlet reported.
The King's decision not to attend King Harald's funeral isn't unusual. For instance, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, regularly sent family members in her place to attend the funerals of world leaders, foreign royals, popes, and politicians.
Paying tribute following Harald's death, The King wrote in an Instagram post, "It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway."
He continued, "For 35 years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility."
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