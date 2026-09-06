King Charles Will Be Replaced by Two Royal Relatives at King Harald's State Funeral—One of Whom Is Attending in a "Personal" Capacity

Two Royal Family members will travel to Oslo this week.

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King Charles and King Harald of Norway on March 20, 2012 in Oslo, Norway
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Friday, August 28, the Norwegian royal court announced the death of King Harald V of Norway at the age of 89. Having been on the throne since 1991, the Norwegian king had become known as the oldest living European monarch following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. Harald's son, Crown Prince Haakon, will take over and be known as King Haakon.

Harald's state funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 9, with important Royal Family members and dignitaries from across Europe expected to pay tribute at the event. It has now been confirmed that King Charles won't be in attendance at King Harald's funeral. Instead, two royal relatives will take his place and travel to Norway to pay their respects.

Prince William will represent his father at Harald's funeral, Hello! magazine has confirmed. The Prince of Wales will attend the event alongside his aunt, Princess Anne, who "is due to appear in a personal capacity as the godmother of King Haakon," the outlet reported.

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King Harald and King Charles wearing military uniforms and smiling at each other

Prince William will represent his father at Harald's funeral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The King's decision not to attend King Harald's funeral isn't unusual. For instance, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, regularly sent family members in her place to attend the funerals of world leaders, foreign royals, popes, and politicians.

King Charles counted King Harald as a second cousin once removed—Harald was Queen Elizabeth II's second cousin.

Members of the Norwegian royal family clapping on a balcony as King Harald waves

King Harald V of Norway has died at the age of 89.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paying tribute following Harald's death, The King wrote in an Instagram post, "It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway."

He continued, "For 35 years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.