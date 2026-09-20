Zoë Kravitz Incorporates Fall 2026's Suede Trend Into Her Hot Pants and Ballet Flats Outfit

And just a dash of Carrie Bradshaw.

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Zoe Kravitz wears a suede jacket with hot pants and ballet flats
(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)
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Zoë Kravitz has already made it clear that she's not ready to part with her ballet flats just because the season has changed. Now, the actress and director is pairing her celeb-beloved ballet flats with one of Fall 2026's biggest trends.

Kravitz has remained pretty committed to The Row's Awar Heeled Ballerina throughout 2026, and that's not about to change anytime soon. Now, the High Fidelity star is pairing her heeled ballet flats with a suede jacket, tapping into Fall 2026's suede trend, which so far has encompassed everything from rich-looking bags to jackets and trench coats.

Zoe Kravitz wears a suede jacket with hot pants and ballet flats

Zoë Kravitz wearing a suede jacket with hot pants and ballet flats.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The Blink Twice director's lightweight suede jacket is the ideal transitional jacket to wear as the weather gets colder. Still, Kravitz wore the jacket over a pair of black hot pants, suggesting she's not ready to quit summer just yet.

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Zoe Kravitz wears a suede jacket with hot pants and ballet flats

Zoë Kravitz pairs Fall 2026's suede trend with hot pants and ballet flats.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Kravitz completed her outfit with her vintage Sex and the City baseball cap—a stylish rewear—continuing the celeb-beloved trend co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.