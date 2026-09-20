Zoë Kravitz Incorporates Fall 2026's Suede Trend Into Her Hot Pants and Ballet Flats Outfit

Zoë Kravitz has already made it clear that she's not ready to part with her ballet flats just because the season has changed. Now, the actress and director is pairing her celeb-beloved ballet flats with one of Fall 2026's biggest trends.
Kravitz has remained pretty committed to
The Row's Awar Heeled Ballerina throughout 2026, and that's not about to change anytime soon. Now, the High Fidelity star is pairing her heeled ballet flats with a suede jacket, tapping into Fall 2026's suede trend, which so far has encompassed everything from rich-looking bags to jackets and trench coats.
Zoë Kravitz wearing a suede jacket with hot pants and ballet flats.
(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)
The
Blink Twice director's lightweight suede jacket is the ideal transitional jacket to wear as the weather gets colder. Still, Kravitz wore the jacket over a pair of black hot pants, suggesting she's not ready to quit summer just yet. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Zoë Kravitz pairs Fall 2026's suede trend with hot pants and ballet flats.
(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)
Kravitz completed her outfit with her vintage
Sex and the City baseball cap—a stylish rewear—continuing the celeb-beloved trend co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence. Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
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