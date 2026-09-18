Princess Kate Admits She Thought She Might "Take Someone's Teeth Out" While Taking on Her Latest Challenge

Prince William and Princess Kate are famously competitive, and they’re happy to try anything from archery to sailing during their royal days out. During a visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales had the opportunity to test out a new-to-them sport, but Kate shared that she was a bit worried about the outcome.
The couple took part in the traditional Scottish game of shinty at Bute Shinty Club, and while watching young people playing in a match, the princess said she wanted “to give it a go.”
Prince William needed two tries to hit the ball with the hockey-like stick, and when Princess Kate took her turn, she was also unsuccessfully tried to whack the ball, hitting nothing but grass and air as she laughed.
Luckily, Kate hit her target on her next two tries, and her shot went so far that the ball almost hit influencer Andy McAlindon.
"I was standing by the goal as Her Royal Highness took her third shot and she narrowly missed me,” he said, via Hello!magazine. “It was a great shot and she said sorry."
"I was a bit worried I was going to take someone's teeth out,” Kate admitted.
During their trip to the shinty club, Prince William revealed that hockey was something they both enjoyed during their university days in Scotland. “We both played hockey at St Andrews and seen shinty but not played,” he shared, adding, “It looks a bit bruising." Seems like the Prince of Wales was right.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.