Queen Elizabeth's Former Employee Revealed "Intimate Details" About the Monarch, Which King Charles Found "Intrusive and Unfair"

Working for the Royal Family is likely a prestigious job, but it comes with certain expectations. For instance, a new report has asserted that King Charles was particularly upset when one of his late mother's former employees revealed personal details about Queen Elizabeth.
Dampier continued, "The King was unhappy because in one of the books she started giving intimate details about The Queen, such as after Philip's death, sitting on her bed and staring into space."
Somewhat understandably, "Charles thought that was intrusive and unfair on the late Queen," the royal expert shared.
According to Dampier, "Angela knows so much." He continued, "As I understood it, although she was moved out of her grace-and-favor apartment, she was given a property in the north of England. I understood that was partly to buy her silence and she seemed to have settled down to a quiet life."
As for how the royals might feel about Kelly's rumored documentary involvement, Dampier explained, "Obviously, it isn't going to go down very well with The King and other members of the Royal Family. But with everything else going on with the family at the moment, she might well be able to get away with it."
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