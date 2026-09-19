Queen Elizabeth's Former Employee Revealed "Intimate Details" About the Monarch, Which King Charles Found "Intrusive and Unfair"

"The King was unhappy..."

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King Charles wears a red military uniform and looks concerned while standing on Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth II, who wears a baby blue outfit
(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
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Working for the Royal Family is likely a prestigious job, but it comes with certain expectations. For instance, a new report has asserted that King Charles was particularly upset when one of his late mother's former employees revealed personal details about Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Daily Mail, recent rumors have suggested that Queen Elizabeth's dresser and confidante, Angela Kelly, might take part in a documentary regarding her time working with the royals.

Royal expert Phil Dampier said of the rumored project, "Angela Kelly was given permission to write three books and she has written two [about her time working with the late Queen]."

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Dampier continued, "The King was unhappy because in one of the books she started giving intimate details about The Queen, such as after Philip's death, sitting on her bed and staring into space."

Somewhat understandably, "Charles thought that was intrusive and unfair on the late Queen," the royal expert shared.

Angela Kelly wearing a teal dress and smiling in front of a staircase

"The King was unhappy because in one of the books she started giving intimate details about The Queen."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Dampier, "Angela knows so much." He continued, "As I understood it, although she was moved out of her grace-and-favor apartment, she was given a property in the north of England. I understood that was partly to buy her silence and she seemed to have settled down to a quiet life."

Queen Elizabeth, Anna Wintour and Angela Kelly sitting in the front row at a fashion show

"Angela Kelly was given permission to write three books and she has written two."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how the royals might feel about Kelly's rumored documentary involvement, Dampier explained, "Obviously, it isn't going to go down very well with The King and other members of the Royal Family. But with everything else going on with the family at the moment, she might well be able to get away with it."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.