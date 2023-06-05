Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby

Buckingham Palace announced today that Princess Eugenie has welcomed her second child—and second boy!—with husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank,” the statement said. “Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1 oz.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Eugenie herself took to Instagram to share a little more inside baseball about the name, writing “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1 lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to son August, who is two. Of her elder son, Eugenie writes “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head,” People reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ernest is thirteenth in the line of succession to the British throne and is the first of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to be born following her death last September. He is also the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson; in addition to Eugenie’s two boys, they are also grandparents to Sienna Elizabeth, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.