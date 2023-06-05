Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby

Buckingham Palace announced today that Princess Eugenie has welcomed her second child—and second boy!—with husband Jack Brooksbank.
“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank,” the statement said. “Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1 oz.”
Eugenie herself took to Instagram to share a little more inside baseball about the name, writing “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1 lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”
Eugenie and Jack are already parents to son August, who is two. Of her elder son, Eugenie writes “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”
“The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head,” People reports.
Ernest is thirteenth in the line of succession to the British throne and is the first of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to be born following her death last September. He is also the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson; in addition to Eugenie’s two boys, they are also grandparents to Sienna Elizabeth, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
