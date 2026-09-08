Celine and Reebok Just Made the Ultimate French-Girl Sneaker

Almost 45 years ago, the low-top sneaker—with its supportive soles, padded ankles, and perforated toe boxes—became the first athletic shoe created for women. Fast forward to June 2026, and the "revisited" version debuted on Celine's Spring 2027 runway show at Paris Men's Fashion Week, proving it's "a shoe that has moved through time, and still moves with us, with you," per the press release. For the French fashion house's first collaboration with creative director Michael Rider, the designer twisted the circa-1982 silhouette into a high-fashion hero item.
The Freestyle Lo, once sculpted from soft suede, will return to shelves in rich lambskin leather—with Reebok's retro take on the Celine logo atop the tongue.
Before the best-selling sneaker received the Celine treatment, it retailed for $75. The collaborating brands haven't confirmed the price yet, but the atelier's previous trainers, including the ballet sneakers beloved by Billie Eilish, have retailed close to $1,000.
The collaboration also introduced eight Celine-coded colors, ranging from Dark Brown and Oxblood to Optic White and Peanut. It seems Fluo Red was shade-matched to standout looks on Rider's most recent runways, giving the sporty sneakers a fresh-from-Paris-Fashion-Week flair.
2026 has been a big year for sneaker collaborations, specifically in the luxury domain. Miu Miu reunited with New Balance; Cecilie Bahnsen brought Scandi style to Asics again; Loewe and On introduced running shoes; and Nike and Jacquemus gave its memorable Moon Shoe another soccercleat-style makeover.
Now, with the Celine x Reebok sneaker releasing on day one of Fashion Month, don't be surprised if the silhouette dominates the street style circuit in New York but also Paris, once the shows kick off in the French capital at the end of the month.
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Before then, on Sept. 10, get your hands on the sneakers online and in select stores.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.