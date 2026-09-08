Celine and Reebok Just Made the Ultimate French-Girl Sneaker

The '80s sneaker has entered its luxury era.

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The Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration for fall 2026
(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The biggest designer sneaker collaborations of Fall 2026 are dropping before Fashion Month is in full swing. First, Kallmeyer and Nike launch a reimagined Nike Centre on September 8. Now, Celine and Reebok have confirmed another IYKYK sneaker will hit the market on September 10. Meet the new Freestyle Lo, launching on the first day of New York Fashion Week.

Almost 45 years ago, the low-top sneaker—with its supportive soles, padded ankles, and perforated toe boxes—became the first athletic shoe created for women. Fast forward to June 2026, and the "revisited" version debuted on Celine's Spring 2027 runway show at Paris Men's Fashion Week, proving it's "a shoe that has moved through time, and still moves with us, with you," per the press release. For the French fashion house's first collaboration with creative director Michael Rider, the designer twisted the circa-1982 silhouette into a high-fashion hero item.

A model wore the Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration on the menswear Spring 2027 runway

See the Celine x Reebok sneaker on the Men's Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration for fall 2026

The new Freestyle Lo sneakers are worthy of a close-up.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The Freestyle Lo, once sculpted from soft suede, will return to shelves in rich lambskin leather—with Reebok's retro take on the Celine logo atop the tongue.

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Before the best-selling sneaker received the Celine treatment, it retailed for $75. The collaborating brands haven't confirmed the price yet, but the atelier's previous trainers, including the ballet sneakers beloved by Billie Eilish, have retailed close to $1,000.

The Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration for fall 2026

The Celine x Reebok sneakers also come in a luxe chestnut color called, "Peanut."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration for fall 2026

The black sneaker could give the white trainer trend some competition.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The collaboration also introduced eight Celine-coded colors, ranging from Dark Brown and Oxblood to Optic White and Peanut. It seems Fluo Red was shade-matched to standout looks on Rider's most recent runways, giving the sporty sneakers a fresh-from-Paris-Fashion-Week flair.

The Celine x Reebok sneaker collaboration for fall 2026

The Fluo Red color is the star of the Celine x Reebok collaboration.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

A model wore a similar shade of red on Celine&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

See the same striking color on the Celine Fall 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

2026 has been a big year for sneaker collaborations, specifically in the luxury domain. Miu Miu reunited with New Balance; Cecilie Bahnsen brought Scandi style to Asics again; Loewe and On introduced running shoes; and Nike and Jacquemus gave its memorable Moon Shoe another soccercleat-style makeover.

Now, with the Celine x Reebok sneaker releasing on day one of Fashion Month, don't be surprised if the silhouette dominates the street style circuit in New York but also Paris, once the shows kick off in the French capital at the end of the month.

Before then, on Sept. 10, get your hands on the sneakers online and in select stores.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.