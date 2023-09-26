Princess Kate Narrowly—and Expertly—Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Seventh Pantsuit in a Row (But Who’s Counting?)

Kate Middleton at AW Hainsworth
Rachel Burchfield
The Princess of Wales stepped out today in yet another pantsuit—this time, forest green Burberry, a rewear, and, for those counting, her seventh in a row—for an engagement at a textile factory, AW Hainsworth, in Leeds. (Kate’s green suit was bespoke, but we found the blazer in a grey colorway; she is believed to be wearing her Holland Cooper bodysuit.) Widely celebrated as a global fashion icon—particularly for British brands—Kate “spent the day learning more about the heritage and innovation in an industry that plays such a high-profile role in Britain,” People reports.

AW Hainsworth is a family-owned heritage textile mill, and Kate has familial connections to it, as a matter of fact—People reports that “her paternal ancestors were owners of a local woolen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton and Co., which was sold to AW Hainsworth in 1958.” Kate’s great-grandfather Noel Middleton was a director of the company; Noel was married to Olive Lupton in 1914, and they had three sons, including Peter Middleton, Kate’s grandfather and the father of her father, Michael.

AW Hainsworth’s fabrics have a deep connection to the royal family: the fabrics were used during both the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and King Charles this past May; it also creates the bright scarlet fabric that’s the mainstay of the ceremonial uniform of the Buckingham Palace guards.

In a show of her appreciation for fashion and how it is created, Kate stayed at least 30 minutes longer than expected at the engagement, before heading off to another textile manufacturer, Standfast & Barracks, in Lancaster. While still at AW Hainsworth, per The Daily Mail, Kate shared that she “loves the feel and smell” of freshly-woven fabric; she also had a minor wardrobe malfunction, The Mirror reports—“just after she got out of her car…one of her trouser legs had become stuck inside her shoes,” the outlet reports. “Luckily for Kate, she quickly noticed and expertly balanced on one leg while she pulled the trouser straight so it [would] then lay over her heels perfectly.” A fashion pro, indeed.

