Princess Kate Narrowly—and Expertly—Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Seventh Pantsuit in a Row (But Who’s Counting?)

The Princess of Wales stepped out today in yet another pantsuit —this time, forest green Burberry, a rewear, and, for those counting, her seventh in a row—for an engagement at a textile factory, AW Hainsworth, in Leeds. (Kate’s green suit was bespoke, but we found the blazer in a grey colorway; she is believed to be wearing her Holland Cooper bodysuit.) Widely celebrated as a global fashion icon—particularly for British brands—Kate “spent the day learning more about the heritage and innovation in an industry that plays such a high-profile role in Britain,” People reports.

AW Hainsworth is a family-owned heritage textile mill, and Kate has familial connections to it, as a matter of fact—People reports that “her paternal ancestors were owners of a local woolen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton and Co., which was sold to AW Hainsworth in 1958.” Kate’s great-grandfather Noel Middleton was a director of the company; Noel was married to Olive Lupton in 1914, and they had three sons, including Peter Middleton, Kate’s grandfather and the father of her father, Michael.

AW Hainsworth’s fabrics have a deep connection to the royal family: the fabrics were used during both the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and King Charles this past May; it also creates the bright scarlet fabric that’s the mainstay of the ceremonial uniform of the Buckingham Palace guards.

