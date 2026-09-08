4 Editor-In-Chief Approved Outfit Formulas to Carry You Through Fashion Month

A getting-dressed cheat sheet for a very busy September.

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Nikki Ogunnaike&#039;s outfit formulas she&#039;ll rely on this Fashion Month
(Image credit: Nikki Ogunnaike)

Friends! I can’t believe it, but Labor Day came and went. And while that doesn’t mean summer is officially over, it does mean I need to lock in because Fashion Month is upon us and my schedule is about to get really crazy. But that’s why writing this week’s newsletter was such a treat. It forced me to think ahead and map out what I want to wear for New York and Milan, something I usually drag my feet on until the last moment. So huge thanks to you guys! I know how much you love this topic!

Read on for the four fashion week outfit formulas I plan on trying. And be sure to follow myself and the MC editors on Instagram and TikTok for everything to come over the next few weeks.

Tiny Top + Big Bottom

Anyone who follows me on Instagram knows that, style-wise, this was the summer of tiny tops and big shorts. And I see no reason to throw away that formula now! In fact, I’m going to cold-proof it with cropped sweaters and wide-leg trousers.

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Sport Mode, But Make It Elevated

The US Open always coincides with New York Fashion Week, so tennis style is top of mind. I’m particularly obsessed with Polo Ralph Lauren’s collection for the occasion, but I generally love the idea of mixing athletic gear and dressier accessories as well.

Statement Jeans + a Plain T-Shirt

Back in my early editor days, when I couldn’t afford to spend a lot of money on clothes, my low-effort, high-impact styling trick was what we liked to call a party pant and a minimalist top. I still fall back on it because tbh, it’s just that easy!

Purple + Pink + Chartreuse

Another fashion week styling trick I loved in my early editor days was colorblocking. You couldn’t throw an invite without hitting an editor who (undoubtedly inspired by Jenna Lyons) looked like they rolled out of a Crayola box (complimentary). This color combo feels fresh and impactful. I can’t wait to give it a shot.

Nikki Ogunnaike
Nikki Ogunnaike
Editor-in-Chief

Nikki Ogunnaike is the Editor in Chief of Marie Claire US. She has previously held roles at Harper's Bazaar, GQ, ELLE, Glamour, InStyle, and Vanity Fair. She authors the popular Marie Claire newsletter Self Checkout. You may also recognize Nikki from her time as the host of Snapchat’s Online, IRL and IGTV's The Run Through.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, in her free time Nikki enjoys running half marathons, learning about wine, and watching reality TV without an ounce of shame. You can follow her at @nikkiogun.