4 Editor-In-Chief Approved Outfit Formulas to Carry You Through Fashion Month

Friends! I can’t believe it, but Labor Day came and went. And while that doesn’t mean summer is officially over, it does mean I need to lock in because Fashion Month is upon us and my schedule is about to get really crazy. But that’s why writing this week’s newsletter was such a treat. It forced me to think ahead and map out what I want to wear for New York and Milan, something I usually drag my feet on until the last moment. So huge thanks to you guys! I know how much you love this topic!
Read on for the four fashion week outfit formulas I plan on trying. And be sure to follow myself and the MC editors on Instagram and TikTok for everything to come over the next few weeks.
Tiny Top + Big Bottom
Anyone who follows me on Instagram knows that, style-wise, this was the summer of tiny tops and big shorts. And I see no reason to throw away that formula now! In fact, I’m going to cold-proof it with cropped sweaters and wide-leg trousers.
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The Laundry Room
Mon Cheri Cherry Coke Baby Tee
Aligne
Houston Barrel Leg Ponte Trouser
Banana Republic
Ripstop Cotton Paperbag Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Vuori
Retrograde Track Pant
Sport Mode, But Make It Elevated
The US Open always coincides with New York Fashion Week, so tennis style is top of mind. I’m particularly obsessed with Polo Ralph Lauren’s collection for the occasion, but I generally love the idea of mixing athletic gear and dressier accessories as well.
Polo Ralph Lauren
The Iconic Rugby Shirt
Zales
4.0mm White Lab-Created Sapphire Tennis Bracelet
Adidas
3S Sprinter Shorts
Reformation
Sherlyn Wedge Thong
Skall
Edgard Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Nine West
Jazzy Leather Oxford Flats
Statement Jeans + a Plain T-Shirt
Back in my early editor days, when I couldn’t afford to spend a lot of money on clothes, my low-effort, high-impact styling trick was what we liked to call a party pant and a minimalist top. I still fall back on it because tbh, it’s just that easy!
Edikted
Briony Fitted T-Shirt
Old Navy
Snug Crop T-Shirt
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Stussy
New Classic Jean Denim
Dries Van Noten
Printed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Michael Stars
Mimi Crop T-Shirt
Purple + Pink + Chartreuse
Another fashion week styling trick I loved in my early editor days was colorblocking. You couldn’t throw an invite without hitting an editor who (undoubtedly inspired by Jenna Lyons) looked like they rolled out of a Crayola box (complimentary). This color combo feels fresh and impactful. I can’t wait to give it a shot.
J.Crew
Esme Relaxed-Fit Button-Up Shirt in Plaid Greenwich Poplin
Free People
Rolla's Arc Barrel Jeans
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers
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