Princess Kate Embraces the Déjà Vu Blue Trend For Surprise Appearance—And Her Necklace Is On Sale

Kate Middleton can't resist a trouser suit—especially when it's from her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen—and the Princess of Wales showed her ongoing devotion to the brand during a surprise appearance on Tuesday, June 10. Princess Kate, who serves as patron of London's Victoria and Albert Museum, looked all business in a blue pantsuit as she visited the museum's new V&A East Storehouse location.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore an old favorite Alexander McQueen suit in one of 2025's hottest spring/summer color trends, Pantone's déjà vu blue. It's a medium blue hue that feels more summery than navy, but a bit more grown up than a powdery pastel. Alexander McQueen describes the shade as "electric navy," and Kate owns the designer's $2,590 leaf crepe jacket and $1,190 cigarette wool trousers in a rainbow of other shades, too—making her V&A appearance a true déjà vu moment.

While her trouser suit comes with a palace-sized price tag, Princess Kate accessorized with much more accessible jewelry. The royal repeated her chunky gold Laura Lombardi 'Portrait' necklace (which happens to be 45 percent off at the moment) and $180 Carousel Jewels lapis and moonstone earrings.

The Princess of Wales joined the museum's director, Tristram Hunt, to view items from the V&A's vast collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore an Alexander McQueen suit she debuted in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales finished off her museum outfit with navy suede Prada pumps and a white ribbed Ralph Lauren top she's had in her royal closet since 2020.

During her visit to the new V&A branch, Princess Kate joined the museum's director, Tristram Hunt, to view items at the groundbreaking new museum concept. Visitors can get up close and personal with artifacts and even request pieces to be pulled out of storage at the space, which is located in the former London 2012 Olympics Media Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Fittingly, the East Storehouse includes dresses which belonged to Queen Elizabeth as part of its collection, along with items from none other than Alexander McQueen. According to the Mirror, Princess Kate "immediately identified" a coat dress by the label, stating, "You see a certain shape and you know the designer."

Royal fashion fans can look forward to another appearance from the Princess of Wales this weekend as she's set to attend The King's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 14.

