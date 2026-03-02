Princess Kate's Cartier Trinity Earrings Connect Her to the "Fashion Legacy" of Princess Diana and Grace Kelly, Says Jewelry Expert

When Princess Kate finds a style she likes, she sticks to it, whether that's polished trouser suits, patterned midi dresses or her famous L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps. But over the past year, the Princess of Wales has been favoring one particular pair of new earrings, and the sentimental design ties her to royal women before her.

In January 2025, Princess Kate debuted a pair of Cartier Trinity earrings for her first public engagement of the year, with fans wondering if they might've been a Christmas or birthday present from Prince William. The twisted white, rose and yellow gold design has been a Cartier staple for more than 100 years, and on Sunday, March 1, the Princess of Wales wore the earrings for a special St. David's Day video on social media.

Pairing the $3,850 earrings with a red plaid Alessandra Rich dress, the princess spoke Welsh alongside Prince William to honor the country's national holiday. Jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini , says that the earrings "are deceptively simple" and despite their cost, project a message of "stability without excess.”

Princess Kate wears the Cartier Trinity earrings for her 2026 St. David's Day message with Prince William. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Diana wears the Cartier Trinity ring on her pinky in a 1983 portrait. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she wasn't photographed wearing the earrings, Princess Diana owned a Cartier Trinity ring, which she frequently wore on her pinky. Princess Grace of Monaco, a frequent customer and longtime muse for the brand, also owned one of the classic rings.

Rakholia says that Kate's affinity for the Trinity earrings "situates her within a lineage of women who used jewelry to express balance and independence simultaneously.”

"By returning to the Trinity, Catherine aligns herself with a broader fashion legacy rather than solely a royal one," he adds.

Princess Kate wears her Cartier Trinity earrings during a February 2026 visit with the Archbishop of Canterbury. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Grace wears a Cartier Trinity ring in 1955. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The triple-bar design evokes multiple meanings, such as past, present and future, along with love, loyalty and friendship—both perfect for her message of togetherness for St. David's Day. "The Trinity’s strength lies in unity," Rakholia explains. "Separate forms, bound together."

Along with her newer earrings, Princess Kate also owns a small Cartier Trinity necklace and diamond drop earrings along with an oversized, pavé diamond necklace from the collection. Perhaps a matching ring is in order for Mother's Day?