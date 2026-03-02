Princess Kate's Cartier Trinity Earrings Connect Her to the "Fashion Legacy" of Princess Diana and Grace Kelly, Says Jewelry Expert
“It situates her within a lineage of women who used jewelry to express balance and independence simultaneously."
When Princess Kate finds a style she likes, she sticks to it, whether that's polished trouser suits, patterned midi dresses or her famous L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps. But over the past year, the Princess of Wales has been favoring one particular pair of new earrings, and the sentimental design ties her to royal women before her.
In January 2025, Princess Kate debuted a pair of Cartier Trinity earrings for her first public engagement of the year, with fans wondering if they might've been a Christmas or birthday present from Prince William. The twisted white, rose and yellow gold design has been a Cartier staple for more than 100 years, and on Sunday, March 1, the Princess of Wales wore the earrings for a special St. David's Day video on social media.
Pairing the $3,850 earrings with a red plaid Alessandra Rich dress, the princess spoke Welsh alongside Prince William to honor the country's national holiday. Jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, says that the earrings "are deceptively simple" and despite their cost, project a message of "stability without excess.”
Although she wasn't photographed wearing the earrings, Princess Diana owned a Cartier Trinity ring, which she frequently wore on her pinky. Princess Grace of Monaco, a frequent customer and longtime muse for the brand, also owned one of the classic rings.
Rakholia says that Kate's affinity for the Trinity earrings "situates her within a lineage of women who used jewelry to express balance and independence simultaneously.”
"By returning to the Trinity, Catherine aligns herself with a broader fashion legacy rather than solely a royal one," he adds.
The triple-bar design evokes multiple meanings, such as past, present and future, along with love, loyalty and friendship—both perfect for her message of togetherness for St. David's Day. "The Trinity’s strength lies in unity," Rakholia explains. "Separate forms, bound together."
Along with her newer earrings, Princess Kate also owns a small Cartier Trinity necklace and diamond drop earrings along with an oversized, pavé diamond necklace from the collection. Perhaps a matching ring is in order for Mother's Day?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.