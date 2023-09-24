Expert Says of Princess Kate’s Recent Transformation That “We Are Seeing the Real Kate Now”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate is busier than ever, and not only taking on more engagements since becoming Princess of Wales, but more solo engagements without her husband, Prince William. And busy though she may be, she has never appeared more confident and comfortable; her body language conveys that she is taking everything in stride and always remains “calm and professional,” body language expert Judi James said, per The Mirror .

Formerly “quiet and demure,” James said, Kate is now a force to be reckoned with. “The body language recently suggests we are seeing the real Kate now, glimpsing her innate ability to dominate a room with energy, authority, and enthusiasm,” she said. “Her poses were confidently splayed, with her feet apart and her jacket open, allowing more freedom of movement than some of her more formal coat dresses and skirts.” (James is not wrong—Kate has firmly entered her pantsuit era, as Marie Claire reported on yesterday.)

James said that Kate was channeling the same energy as the late Prince Philip, who, like Kate will one day be, was consort to the monarch for almost all of Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. Kate’s charisma as of late suggests that she has picked up on the late Duke of Edinburgh’s “energy and authority” while at work. (No one would ever accuse Philip of being insecure or unconfident.) “This suggests she’s not just coping without William working beside her, she’s thriving,” James said.